LTO orders suspension of enforcers and issues SCO

The agency ordered the suspension of two enforcers and issued a SCO against them. The agency called out a government agency for using an improvised red plate on their SUV. The chief emphasized the importance of upholding integrity and accountability.

The agency ordered the suspension of two enforcers and issued a Show Cause Order ( SCO ) against them. The intention behind the transfer remains unclear. The SCO requires the explanation within five days on why no administrative action should be taken against them, and the failure to submit the explanation may lead to proceeding with the preliminary investigation.

LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao stated that LTO will beef up their campaign to uphold integrity, discipline, and accountability among the ranks. The agency called out a government agency for an SUV with an improvised red plate. The statement emphasized the seriousness of the violation





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LTO Corruption And Ethics LTO Enforcement Suspension SCO Irregularity Government Agency Corruption Ethics Chief Campaign Transferred Allegation Investigation Law Internal Cleansing Initiatives

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