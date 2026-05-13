LTO Metes Preventive Suspension for Viral Police Incident

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a show cause order (SCO) and preventive suspension on the driver's license of a Quezon City police officer who went viral for striking a motorcycle rider along C5 Road.

The Land Transportation Office ( LTO ) has meted a preventive suspension on the driver's license of a Quezon City police officer who went viral for striking a motorcycle rider along C5 Road.

In a statement, the LTO said it issued a show cause order (SCO) against the law enforcer – a police staff sergeant assigned to the Quezon City Police District's (QCPDI) Mobile Force Battalion. The policeman was arrested following the viral incident and is now facing criminal and administrative investigations.

The LTO cited the viral video which showed the police officer – who was on his motorcycle – as he pushed off another rider off his own motorcycle, causing the victim to fall off his motorcycle and sustain injuries, while his motorcycle was damaged. The LTO placed the policeman's motorcycle under an LTO alarm while his driver's license was preventively suspended for 90 days.

The policeman should surrender his driver's license at a hearing set by the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) on May 18 at 11 a.m. He should submit a sworn explanation justifying why he should not be held liable for charges of “reckless driving, duty of the driver in case of an accident, use of number plates, and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LTO Police Officer Motorcycle Rider Violent Incident Departamental Analyst GMA News Transportation Assistant Secretary Markus Laca Preventive Suspension Recalcitrant Driving Show Cause Order (SCO) Criminal And Administrative Investigations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DA Bans Importation of Live Animals & Products from Greece Over FMD Outbreak in LesvosThe Department of Agriculture has temporarily banned the importation of live animals and animal products from Greece as a preventive measure against the spread of foot-and-mouth disease in Lesvos. The ban includes products such as skeletal muscle meat, live swine, bovines, and untreated milk, while certain processed goods deemed safe commodities under international standards are still allowed entry under strict conditions.

Read more »

Senator Dela Rosa Placed in Senate Custody Amid ICC Arrest Warrant IssueInternational Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa rejected by former Far Eastern University Law dean Mel Sta. Maria who says executive authorities can still arrest him inside Senate premises.

Read more »

Land Transportation Office Issues Show-Cause Orders to Supercar Owners for Traffic ViolationsThe Land Transportation Office (LTO) summoned owners of an Aston Martin Vantage and a Ferrari 488 Spider for reckless driving and unauthorized license plates, respectively. Both vehicles have been alarmed, and the owners' licenses suspended while they face hearings to address violations.

Read more »

Pushing mental wellness into preventive careMedical institution expands wellness care with new wellness hub For many Filipinos, seeking help for mental health concerns still begins with hesitation,

Read more »