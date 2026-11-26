The Land Transportation Office has issued a Show Cause Order against a driver and vehicle owner in Manila for blocking a fire truck, resulting in a 90-day license suspension and scheduled hearing on December 3, 2026.

The Land Transportation Office confirmed that the driver and registered owner of a vehicle that impeded a responding fire truck in Sta. Mesa, Manila, will appear before the Intelligence and Investigation Division of the LTO Central Office on Wednesday, December 3, 2026. This mandatory hearing is a direct result of Assistant Secretary Atty. Noreen Bernadette S. San Luis ordering the immediate issuance of a Show Cause Order regarding the serious traffic violation.

Timeline of Fire Truck Obstruction in Manila

Assistant Secretary Atty. Noreen Bernadette S. San Luis stated that the agency received a report indicating a responding fire truck was blocked from passing by a vehicle that failed to yield the right-of-way. A traffic enforcer instructed the driver to let the fire truck pass, but the driver allegedly refused to comply with the order, which significantly delayed the firefighters' response to the fire incident in Sta. Mesa.

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The Land Transportation Office emphasized that the vehicle's owner and driver are required to submit sworn statements and explanations regarding the Obstruction of Traffic violations. They must also provide supporting documents to the Intelligence and Investigation Division as part of the agency's due process procedures to determine the full extent of the non-compliance and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

LTO Chief San Luis Demands Accountability

In a strong statement regarding the incident, Assistant Secretary Atty. Noreen Bernadette S. San Luis asserted that a motorist's stubbornness should not be a reason to delay rescuing people in need. She described blocking a fire truck as a serious violation that the Land Transportation Office will not tolerate, emphasizing that the agency will hold accountable drivers who put their own interests before the safety of the public.

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The LTO Chief further clarified that the agency immediately took action to determine the identity of the driver and registered owner of the vehicle in question. Both individuals will be subject to the agency's due process, ensuring that the legal framework is applied correctly to address the obstruction of emergency services and the resulting delay in firefighting efforts.

Pending Penalties and License Suspension

As part of the immediate disciplinary measures ordered by Assistant Secretary Atty. Noreen Bernadette S. San Luis, the driver has been ordered to surrender his IID license to be subject to a mandatory ninety-day suspension. This penalty serves as an immediate consequence for the failure to yield to emergency vehicles, highlighting the strict stance of the Land Transportation Office on such infractions.

Additionally, the vehicle in question has been placed under alarm status by the authorities. This administrative flag restricts any further transaction or movement of the vehicle until the driver and owner have fully complied with the Show Cause Order and the subsequent hearings before the Intelligence and Investigation Division of the LTO Central Office scheduled for early December.