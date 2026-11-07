LTO Issues Show Cause Order Over Atimonan Bus Pedestrian Death

The LTO issued a show cause order to the driver and operator of a bus whose engine cover detached, killing a pedestrian in Quezon on November 5.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a show cause order against the driver and operator of a passenger bus involved in the death of a pedestrian in Atimonan, Quezon. The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. on November 5, 2026, along the northbound lane of Maharlika Highway in Barangay Tagbakin, according to an LTO news release. The LTO identified the bus driver and operator and formally served them with the show cause order.

According to a police report, the victim was standing by the roadside while waiting for a ride to Manila when the incident happened. The victim was rushed to Doña Marta Hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Also read LTO Issues Show Cause Order Against Lipa City Over Illegal Vehicle Plate Swap

How the Engine Cover Detachment Led to the Fatal Crash

The bus was traversing the highway when its engine cover suddenly detached while the vehicle was still moving. The detached part struck the pedestrian standing near the road, causing serious injuries.

The police report describes the sequence as a sudden mechanical failure during travel. The LTO has described the case as an alleged violation of reckless driving, and the agency has not made a final finding on the cause.

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Regulatory Charges and Sanctions Against the Driver and Operator

The LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao, confirmed that the agency formally served the show cause order on the bus driver and operator. Under the order, both parties must appear before the LTO Central Office's Intelligence and Investigation Division to submit sworn statements, explanations, and supporting documents on the alleged reckless driving.

The bus operator also faces charges of employing a reckless driver and breach of franchise conditions. The LTO said the driver's license may be suspended or revoked if the agency's final decision finds the driver to be an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

As an immediate action, the LTO ordered the driver to surrender his license to the Intelligence and Investigation Division for a 90-day suspension. The bus has also been placed under alarm, a status that restricts its operation while the case is pending.

Public Safety Warnings and the November 13 Deadline

Lacanilao stated that negligence in maintaining a passenger bus in good condition should never result in the loss of life. He said every part and component of a vehicle must be confirmed safe and in proper working order before it travels, because a single oversight can lead to a road tragedy.

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The driver and operator are scheduled to appear before the Intelligence and Investigation Division at the LTO Central Office on November 13. Their sworn statements will form part of the basis for the agency's final decision on the license and franchise consequences.

The LTO assured the public that people found violating transportation laws and regulations would be held accountable. The agency also vowed to intensify its monitoring of the roadworthiness of public utility vehicles to prevent similar incidents and protect all road users.