LTO Issues Show Cause Order Against SUV Driver in Viral Hit-and-Run Case Involving Police Officer

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has taken administrative action against the driver of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run incident with a motorcycle ridden by a Highway Patrol Group police officer. The June 6, 2026 collision, captured on video, shows the SUV sideswiping the motorcycle and then fleeing the scene. The LTO has issued a show cause order, placed the vehicle under alarm, and suspended the driver's license for 90 days. The driver and vehicle owner are required to appear before the LTO on June 15. LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao condemned leaving an accident scene, especially with an injured person, and vowed to hold violators accountable.

The Land Transportation Office ( LTO ) has issued a show cause order (SCO) against the driver of a sport utility vehicle ( SUV ) involved in a hit-and-run incident with a motorcycle on June 6, 2026.

The incident, captured in a viral video, allegedly shows the SUV driver sideswiping a motorcycle ridden by a member of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) police and then fleeing the scene without checking on the injured officer. According to the LTO, the motorcycle was switching lanes from the overtaking lane when the SUV, which was in the third lane, suddenly accelerated and veered left, causing the collision.

The driver of the motorcycle, a police officer, fell onto the road as a result of the impact. The SUV driver did not stop to render aid or wait for authorities, an act that the LTO describes as a grave violation of both traffic laws and basic civic duty.

The show cause order requires both the driver and the registered owner of the SUV to appear before the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) on June 15 at 11 a.m. to explain why they should not face administrative sanctions. In addition to the SCO, the LTO has placed the SUV under an alarm, effectively flagging the vehicle in the system, and has imposed a preventive suspension of the driver's license for 90 days.

The office also indicated that the driver may face further penalties, including the suspension or revocation of his license for being an "improper person" to operate a motor vehicle, a classification that can apply to those involved in serious violations. LTO Chief and Transportation Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao stressed the importance of responsible driving and accountability on the road.

He stated in a mix of English and Filipino that leaving the scene of an accident, especially when someone is injured, is unacceptable and that the LTO will ensure a thorough investigation and hold accountable any person found to have broken the law. The case has drawn public attention due to the viral nature of the video and the involvement of a police officer.

The LTO is urging all motorists to prioritize safety and to remain at the scene of any collision to assist and cooperate with authorities. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety, driver responsibility, and the enforcement of hit-and-run laws in the Philippines. The LTO's swift action in this case is seen as a move to deter similar offenses and to reinforce the message that fleeing an accident scene will result in severe consequences.

The agency continues to monitor the situation and will update the public on any developments following the scheduled hearing. This event serves as a reminder of the legal and moral obligations of drivers to act responsibly and to respect the well-being of others using the roads





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LTO Hit-And-Run SUV Motorcycle HPG Police Reckless Driving Show Cause Order Preventive Suspension Road Accident Driver Accountability

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