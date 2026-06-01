LTFRB Suspends Victory Liner Units After Fatal Crash; Company Apologizes for Inconvenience

The LTFRB has suspended 26 Victory Liner buses and its routes following a deadly accident. The agency is prioritizing passenger safety and insurance claims, while Victory Liner apologizes for disruptions and vows cooperation.

On Monday, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ( LTFRB ) issued a show cause order (SCO) with a preventive suspension order against Victory Liner and 26 of its bus units.

This action follows a road crash that resulted in one fatality and dozens of injuries. The LTFRB stated that while a police report has been secured, the bus company will be given an opportunity to explain the incident. According to the police's initial investigation, a Victory Liner bus heading to La Union was following an SUV on Marcos Highway when it encountered mechanical problems.

The bus then collided with another Victory Liner bus coming from the opposite direction and the SUV, before striking a concrete barrier and flipping over. LTFRB spokesperson, presumably Director, asked the company to explain why its franchise should not be suspended or revoked over the crash. While an investigation is ongoing, the LTFRB emphasized its priority is the safety and medical care of the injured passengers, many of whom remain hospitalized.

The agency has directed its regional office to monitor the condition of the injured and ensure their medical needs are promptly addressed. Coordination with the bus company and the insurance provider is also underway to expedite insurance payments for the victims. The LTFRB stressed that passengers cannot be made to wait for assistance. In response, Victory Liner expressed respect for the LTFRB's decision to impose a 30-day preventive suspension on some of its routes, including the Dagupan-Baguio, PITX-Tuguegarao, and Sta.

Cruz, Zambales-Baguio corridors. The company issued a heartfelt apology to its passengers and the communities it serves, acknowledging the inconvenience the suspension will cause. It recognized that many workers, students, families, tourists, and businessmen rely on these routes daily and expressed sadness over the hardship they might experience. Victory Liner extended its sympathies to the family of the deceased passenger and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

It asked for public understanding and patience as it cooperates with government agencies in the investigation. The bus firm reiterated its respect for the LTFRB's authority and mandate, pledging full cooperation with all due processes and government requirements. It confirmed that all necessary documents are being submitted and that it will strictly follow directives from concerned agencies





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LTFRB Victory Liner Bus Accident Preventive Suspension Franchise Road Crash Passenger Safety Insurance

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