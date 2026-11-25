The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board issues a show cause order to an InDrive partner after a viral video exposed unauthorized expressway toll charges to passengers.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ( LTFRB) in Manila has officially summoned a transport network company (TNC) operator following a viral social media incident involving unauthorized passenger charges. Acting LTFRB Chairman Greg Pua Jr. issued a formal show cause order against the InDrive partner implicated in the controversy, directing the company to provide a written explanation for why its operational authority should not be suspended or permanently cancelled. This regulatory action comes in direct response to public outcry over a video that demonstrated a driver imposing unexpected costs on riders.

Show Cause Order Details

The specific hearing date for this regulatory inquiry has been scheduled for December 9, marking a critical deadline for the InDrive partner to respond to the Board's charges. The LTFRB chief emphasized that the summons is not merely procedural but a necessary step to address serious compliance violations within the transport network sector. By requiring a written defense, the Board aims to establish a clear factual record of the events depicted in the viral footage before determining the appropriate disciplinary measures.

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This directive underscores the LTFRB's commitment to enforcing strict adherence to franchise agreements and passenger protection protocols. The regulatory body has made it clear that operators must be prepared to justify their internal supervision and driver training programs when accused of allowing unfair billing practices. The outcome of this hearing will likely set a precedent for how similar disputes involving ride-hailing platforms are handled in the Philippines.

Viral Video Sparks Public Outcry

The catalyst for this intervention was a video that spread rapidly across social media platforms, capturing a heated argument between a TNVS driver and a passenger. The footage clearly showed the driver charging the passenger an additional P39 for expressway usage, a cost that was neither requested nor agreed upon beforehand. This incident highlighted a growing tension between drivers seeking to maximize earnings and passengers expecting transparent and predictable pricing structures during their rides.

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The visual evidence presented in the video left little room for ambiguity regarding the lack of prior consent from the rider. Passengers have expressed frustration over the sudden imposition of toll fees, arguing that such charges should be communicated and approved before the vehicle enters an expressway. The viral nature of the clip amplified these concerns, drawing immediate attention from both the public and regulatory authorities in Metro Manila.

Strict Approval Protocols for Drivers

Acting Chairman Greg Pua Jr. used the incident to reiterate the LTFRB's mandatory rule regarding expressway usage and passenger consent. The Board reminded all taxi and ride-hailing drivers that they must explicitly inform passengers of any potential additional charges, such as expressway tolls, before proceeding. Drivers are required to obtain the passenger's approval first, ensuring that no one is subjected to unexpected costs during their journey.

Pua clarified that while drivers may understand the operational need to use expressways to save time, they cannot unilaterally decide to pass these costs to riders. He stated that unless drivers are willing to absorb the additional cost themselves, they must always inform passengers and seek their approval before entering expressways. This rule is designed to protect consumers from being coerced into paying for services they did not explicitly agree to use.

Respect and Transparency in Service

Beyond the technicalities of regulatory compliance, the LTFRB chief framed this issue as a matter of basic respect for passengers. Pua emphasized that the rule is not solely about adhering to bureaucratic guidelines but about maintaining trust between transport providers and the public. He urged public utility vehicle operators, including taxi companies and TNCs, to educate their drivers on these rules to prevent future incidents.

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The Board is also addressing concerns raised by other taxi drivers and TNVS partners who feel pressured to charge extra fees to remain competitive. Pua acknowledged these challenges but maintained that ethical service standards must not be compromised. The LTFRB's stance is clear: transparency and consent are non-negotiable elements of the passenger-driver relationship, and violations will result in strict enforcement actions to uphold industry integrity.