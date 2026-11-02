LTFRB orders two PUV operators to explain Libreng Sakay refusals on Cebu 01K route

The LTFRB has issued show cause orders to JP and Sons Transport Group Inc. and Aleja Fua Rent A Car Corp. over alleged refusal to pick up passengers under the Libreng Sakay program on Cebu City's 01K route. The operators must explain within five days and appear at a hearing on November 12, 2026.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas ( LTFRB 7) has issued show cause orders to two public utility vehicle operators over alleged refusal to pick up passengers under the government's Libreng Sakay program in Cebu City.

The orders, dated Oct. 31, 2026, were issued upon the directive of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, according to a social media post by the Department of Transportation on Monday. The operators were identified as JP and Sons Transport Group Inc. and Aleja Fua Rent A Car Corp. Both are required to submit written explanations within five working days from receipt of the orders.

Also read 2 ka operator patubagon sa LTFRB tungod sa reklamo sa Libreng Sakay

Hearing Ordered for Cebu PUV Operators

The LTFRB directed them to explain why their Certificate of Public Convenience or Provisional Authority should not be suspended or revoked, and why administrative fines should not be imposed. They must also submit supporting documents. The respondents and the concerned drivers were ordered to appear in person at a formal hearing scheduled for November 12, 2026.

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According to the show cause orders, the jeepneys of both operators were supposed to participate in the Libreng Sakay program along the 01K route, which connects V. Urgello Street in Cebu City and Parkmall in Mandaue City. The documents stated that one respondent, operating along the 01K route, allegedly refused to take in passengers waiting at a designated bus stop in Mabolo, Cebu City, despite the growing number of commuters waiting for transport during rush hour.

The refusal to convey passengers without just cause, especially for vehicles participating in the Libreng Sakay program, constitutes a violation of Refusal to Render Public Service or Refusal to Convey Passengers under existing LTFRB rules and regulations. The cases stemmed from public complaints and a news report on alleged refusals to serve passengers along the 01K route. The directive came amid President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s push to ensure uninterrupted free ride services for commuters.

Libreng Sakay Program Details Explained

The Libreng Sakay program was launched in Cebu in July 2025 as part of the National Government's efforts to reduce commuters' transportation expenses while providing stable income for PUV operators and drivers. Implemented by the Department of Transportation through the LTFRB, the program allows passengers to ride participating modern public utility jeepneys for free during designated hours. It operates under the service contracting program, in which the government subsidizes operators instead of requiring them to collect fares.

The program covers the 01K route, where more than 100 modern jeepneys were tapped for initial implementation. The route was chosen for its high passenger volume, serving commuters traveling between commercial establishments, schools and other key areas in Metro Cebu. Free rides are offered from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. SunStar Cebu reported in August 2025 on commuter complaints that participating PUVs allegedly refused to pick up passengers. Complaints continued in 2026.

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In February 2026, then-Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the DOTr would investigate reports of units skipping trips or failing to accommodate passengers during free-ride hours. He also cited delayed government payments to operators as a possible cause of the service problems. In a SunStar Cebu Facebook post, netizens said some units failed to stop at designated stops and refused to take in waiting passengers.

Netizen Complaints on Free Ride Refusals

One commenter wrote in Cebuano, in a message that translates to: When it's a free ride, they act like it's a no-stopping zone. But when there's a fare, they stop and pick up anywhere. They really won't let you ride. Another netizen said several vehicles on the 01K route from Parkmall to Urgello refused passengers despite being part of the program and claimed some accommodated only a limited number of riders even when seats or standing space appeared available.

A third complained that some units did not stop for waiting passengers, while others traveled in convoys with few or no passengers on board.