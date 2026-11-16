LTFRB Region 11 Launches Modernized UV Express Vans on Davao-Monkayo Route

LTFRB Region 11 expands the Public Transport Modernization Program with new UV Express vans on the Davao City-Monkayo route, while drug tests for drivers show zero positives. Category: Economy

LTFRB Region 11 has officially expanded its fleet on the Davao City-Monkayo, Davao de Oro corridor by introducing two new modernized UV Express vans. The turnover ceremony took place at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal on November 12, 2026. This addition is a key component of the government's ongoing Public Transport Modernization Program aimed at improving regional commuter safety and comfort.

Modernized Vehicles Launch Ceremony Details

The Davao Avante Transport Service Cooperative was the designated recipient of these additional units during the official turnover at the LTFRB Region 11 office in Davao City. The event occurred on the morning of Wednesday, November 11, 2026. LTFRB Region 11 Regional Director Nonito A. Llanos III led the turnover of the Order of Dropping and Substitution to the cooperative representatives. Chief Transportation Development Officer Atty. Ernest Benz Davila and PTMP head Engr. Mark Renz Baldevieso were also present at the event.

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Financial Hurdles and Modernization Progress

LTFRB Region 11 Regional Director Nonito A. Llanos III noted that rising fuel prices had slowed the expansion of modernized fleets in the region during April of that year. Despite these challenges, the consolidation of public utility vehicles reached 88 percent as of January 2026. Approximately 90 modernized units were operating in the region outside Davao City, which follows a separate modernization system. Dr. Aisa Usop, DCOTT manager, emphasized that the program requires significant financing for operators to purchase new units.

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Drug Testing Results for Transport Drivers

Dr. Aisa Usop confirmed that all drivers and conductors at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal tested negative in recent drug screenings. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 11 conducted surprise random drug tests on about 130 bus and van drivers. The screening occurred on Thursday, October 29, 2026, under Oplan Byaheng Ayos for the Undas travel rush. All 130 drivers and conductors screened, including 100 from city buses and 30 from satellite vans, tested negative.

Upcoming Davao Public Transport Infrastructure

The Davao Public Transport Modernization Project, funded by the Asian Development Bank with counterpart funds from the city government, is set to build three terminals and five depots. The project will establish bus stops along a 673-kilometer network and is scheduled to start initial operations by the first quarter of 2028. Dr. Aisa Usop stated that this large-scale infrastructure development is essential to prevent the region from falling behind other countries.