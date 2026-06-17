LTFRB Orders Safety Checks and sanctions After Fatal Bus Crash in Mindanao

The LTFRB has launched an investigation and imposed strict measures on a bus company after a fatal accident in Mindanao. The board mandated drug tests, vehicle inspections, and insurance payments following the crash that killed a bus conductor and injured passengers.

The Land Transportation Franchise and Regulatory Board ( LTFRB ) has initiated a comprehensive investigation and enforcement actions against a bus company following a tragic accident in Mindanao .

The incident involved a bus that collided with a parked truck, resulting in the death of the bus conductor and injuries to passengers. LTFRB spokesperson, Mendoza, emphasized that the board's commitment to an impartial and rigorous investigation is driven not only by its mandate but by the critical need to protect the lives and safety of commuters using public transportation.

The board has ordered structural integrity checks of transport hubs in quake-affected areas of Mindanao, underscoring broader safety concerns beyond this single accident. According to reports, the bus was en route to Baguio City when it struck a truck parked by the roadside. The conductor died after being trapped inside the bus, highlighting the severe consequences of potential negligence.

The LTFRB issued a show cause order (SCO) to the bus firm, requiring mandatory drug testing for all its drivers and a roadworthiness inspection of the 24 bus units that have been suspended. The company must also submit a notarized explanation justifying why it should not face sanctions for employing a reckless driver.

Furthermore, Mendoza stated that the board has demanded the license plates of the suspended buses to ensure full compliance with the suspension order. stressing the urgency of expediting insurance payments to the family of the deceased conductor and the injured passengers. The LTFRB's regional officials have been instructed to regularly monitor the company's adherence to these requirements, particularly the timely disbursement of insurance claims.

This incident has prompted a wider review of safety protocols, with the LTFRB aiming to prevent future tragedies by enforcing stricter operational standards across the transport sector





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LTFRB Bus Accident Mindanao Transport Safety Insurance Claim Show Cause Order

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