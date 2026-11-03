LTFRB fines Move It P555.75 million for 55,575 excess riders

The LTFRB fined Move It P555.75 million for exceeding its authorized rider allocation by 55,575 riders as of May 2026, but the decision is not yet final due to a pending motion for reconsideration.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board fined motorcycle taxi company Move It P555.75 million for exceeding its authorized rider allocation by 55,575 riders, the agency announced.

The fine amounts to P10,000 for each excess rider. Move It was authorized to have only 17,746 riders in Metro Manila, Cebu City, and Cagayan de Oro City.

Also read LTFRB orders two PUV operators to explain Libreng Sakay refusals on Cebu 01K route

Move It Exceeds Authorized Rider Allocation

However, the platform had a total of 73,321 riders as of May 2026, the LTFRB found in a decision dated October 9. The LTFRB also cited Move It's report of 147,214 active rider-partners in Metro Manila. Of these, 44,164 operated for more than eight hours daily, while 103,050 operated for fewer than eight hours each day. The agency said Move It's defense was not that it complied with its rider allocation.

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Instead, the company argued that only certain categories of riders should count toward the excess. The LTFRB maintained that Move It was aware of its regulatory obligations, including keeping its rider population within its authorized allocation. The agency said the platform was also required to report all rider activations, deactivations, and reactivations. The LTFRB added that Move It should have gradually reduced its rider population through right-sizing measures.

It also said the company should have stopped onboarding additional riders. On Tuesday, November 3, the LTFRB clarified that its decision is not yet final because Move It filed a motion for reconsideration. The agency said legal proceedings are still considered ongoing. Earlier, the LTFRB said it was investigating a motorcycle taxi company for allegedly allowing more riders to register on its platform than authorized.

Agency Protects Riders During Investigation

The agency did not initially identify the platform, citing due process. The LTFRB said it was constrained from disclosing details of the investigation in the interest of due process. It noted that the decision issued on the matter is not yet final due to the pending motion for reconsideration. The agency said it is focused on addressing the plight of the thousands of overboarded riders who invested their own resources to earn a decent living.

It said the riders acted in good faith and trusted that they were allowed to operate under existing rules and regulations. The LTFRB said it is currently crafting measures to deal with this sensitive issue in relation to the affected riders. It also aims to ensure that the online boarding system of ride-hailing services strictly complies with government regulations.

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The agency said it is developing measures to address the situation of affected riders while ensuring that motorcycle taxi platforms comply with government regulations on rider onboarding. The LTFRB assured the public it will continue working for the welfare and interest of millions of Filipino commuters and those in the public transport and service sector. The LTFRB also summoned public utility vehicle operators over an alleged refusal of Libreng Sakay in Cebu City, a separate matter.

Meanwhile, the government's cash aid rollout program exposed discrepancies between the number of motorcycle taxi drivers operating on the ground and those reported by ride-hailing firms.