LTFRB extends TNVS regularization application period by 30 days

The LTFRB extended the application window for regularizing ride-hailing partners under tempo status by another 30 days, with 13,216 applications received and 5,091 provisional authorities granted so far.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ( LTFRB) has extended the application deadline for the regularization of ride-hailing service providers operating under temporary or tempo status by another 30 days.

The LTFRB previously set a 30-working-day window for online applications, which began on October 8. The extension was made upon the directive of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon. The agency said the extension aims to ensure no one is left behind in the public transportation sector, particularly among Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) operators. Acting LTFRB chairman Greg Pua Jr. said the regularization initiative is expected to benefit thousands of TNVS partners.

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Discrepancies Prompt Extension Of Temporary Status

The move follows discrepancies the LTFRB uncovered in the platforms of some Transport Network Companies (TNCs). Tempo refers to the practice of TNCs of onboarding TNVS units onto their digital platforms without the units first securing the required authority from the LTFRB. The agency explained that operating under tempo status violates LTFRB rules and regulations, as it allows TNVS units to offer transport services to the commuting public despite lacking valid authorization.

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Our regularization move is aimed at helping thousands of TNVS drivers whose only fault was that they relied in good faith on their onboarding and assumed substantial financial commitments in the process, Pua said. He added that the measure was also in compliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.s directive to enforce fair rules and regulations while looking after the welfare of the public transport sector.

Based on the latest agency data, the LTFRB has received 13,216 applications, of which 5,091 have already been granted provisional authority. Pua said the agency is now fast-tracking the processing of all remaining applications. We ask our partners in the TNVS community who are applying for the regularization to follow the process of the application. The requirements are intended to prevent application cancellations due to some challenges that include questions on vehicle ownership, Pua said.

Urging Applicants To Upload Documents For Processing

He also urged applicants to upload all necessary documents to avoid processing delays. Applications for regularization can be submitted through the LTFRB online platform. Applicants having difficulty complying are advised to reach out to the agency to seek assistance. The regularization program is expected to provide a decent source of income for workers in the public transportation sector.