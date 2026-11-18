The Liberian-flagged LPG tanker Gas Husky sank off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast after being struck by projectiles, marking the latest in a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the region. All 19 crew members were rescued, but the incident highlights escalating maritime security threats linked to the broader conflict in the area.

In a significant escalation of maritime instability in the Black Sea region, the Liberian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tanker Gas Husky sank off the Bulgarian coast on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The incident has drawn intense scrutiny from international maritime security experts and regional authorities as it represents the latest in a disturbing series of attacks on commercial vessels navigating these vital shipping lanes. According to official statements released by the Bulgarian defense ministry and local governance officials, the vessel was struck by projectiles before succumbing to the waves.

Also read Liberian LPG Tanker Gas Husky Sinks Off Bulgaria Coast

This event has triggered an immediate and comprehensive search and rescue operation, which successfully resulted in the safe recovery of all nineteen crew members aboard the ship. The timely rescue is a major relief for the families of the Filipino seafarers who were on board, but the circumstances surrounding the sinking have raised profound concerns about the safety of global energy and agricultural supply chains in the area.

Gas Husky Attack Details And Crew Rescue

The Gas Husky was engaged in a critical trade route, transporting approximately 3,400 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas from Egypt to Romania when it transmitted a distress signal on Tuesday morning. The vessel began to sink in waters located approximately 50 miles, or 80 kilometers, east of the coastal town of Byala. Varna regional governor Mario Smarkov provided detailed insights into the attack, stating unequivocally that there were four distinct strikes recorded.

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However, he noted that while the number of impacts was confirmed, there was no immediate confirmation from the rescued sailors regarding the specific type of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones used in the assault. This ambiguity adds to the complexity of attributing responsibility for the attack, as both state and non-state actors have been implicated in similar incidents over the past several weeks.

The timing of the attack, occurring just one day after a cargo ship carrying wheat sank in the same geographical area, suggests a coordinated pattern of disruption targeting commercial maritime traffic. This sinking joins a growing and alarming list of maritime incidents that have plagued the Black Sea since mid-July, highlighting the widening consequences of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Rising Maritime Attack Statistics In Region

Data from the maritime security firm Diaplous indicates that at least seventeen vessels have been attacked off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania during this period. These attacks have resulted in more than twenty seafarers being missing and feared dead, creating a humanitarian and economic crisis alongside the military tensions.

The waters off these two NATO member states have become the primary alternative route for shipments originating from Ukraine, a nation that remains one of the world's largest exporters of grain. With the traditional Black Sea ports under repeated fire from Russian forces, the increased reliance on Bulgarian and Romanian coastal waters has made them a focal point for aggressive actions. While Romanian and Bulgarian officials have exercised caution in publicly assigning blame, some have occasionally pointed toward Russian involvement.

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Attribution Of Responsibility For Incidents

Maritime security experts have echoed these suspicions, suggesting a link to Moscow, although the Russian government continues to deny any responsibility for these attacks on civilian infrastructure and commercial shipping. The situation underscores the urgent need for enhanced maritime security protocols and international diplomacy to protect vital trade routes and ensure the safety of those who work on the high seas.