Low Pressure Area Monitored Outside PAR; Easterlies to Bring Isolated Rains Over Parts of Philippines

A low pressure area outside PAR has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression within 24 hours. Easterlies affect Visayas, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol, and parts of Mindanao. Metro Manila and rest of PH face isolated thunderstorms.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that as of 2:00 AM today, a Low Pressure Area (LPA 06b) is being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The LPA has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. Weather specialists are closely tracking its movement and potential intensification. While the system is not yet expected to directly affect any landmass in the immediate term, its proximity to the eastern boundary of PAR warrants continued vigilance. The easterlies, prevailing winds from the east, will continue to influence weather conditions across several regions of the country.

Visayas, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. These conditions may bring flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. Residents in these areas, particularly those in low-lying and mountainous zones, are advised to stay alert and take precautionary measures. Local disaster risk reduction offices have been placed on standby to respond to any weather-related incidents.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. Flash floods or landslides may also occur during severe thunderstorms, especially in urban areas with poor drainage or in hillside communities. The public is reminded to avoid crossing flooded streets and to secure loose objects that could be blown by strong winds. PAGASA reiterates the importance of staying updated through official weather advisories.

The wind speed forecast for Luzon and Visayas is light to moderate, moving in the east to southeast direction. Coastal waters in these regions will be slight to moderate, with wave heights ranging from 0.5 to 2.5 meters. Fisherfolk and small boat operators are advised to take caution, especially during sudden squalls. Mindanao will experience light to moderate wind speed moving in the east to northeast direction, with coastal waters also slight to moderate.

Overall, sea conditions are generally favorable for maritime activities, but sudden thunderstorms could cause locally rough seas. PAGASA continues to monitor the LPA and other weather systems that may affect the country. The public is urged to download the official PAGASA mobile app or visit their website for real-time updates. In the event of heavy rainfall, communities should prepare for possible flooding and landslides.

As the country is in the transition period between the northeast monsoon and the summer season, weather patterns can be unpredictable. Emergency kits and evacuation plans should be ready for all households in hazard-prone areas. While the LPA outside PAR currently poses no immediate threat, its development into a tropical depression could alter the weather outlook. Filipinos are reminded to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely solely on official sources.

The government, through the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), has pre-positioned resources in key areas. With the combined effects of the easterlies and potential tropical cyclone formation, the coming days require heightened awareness. Let us all stay safe and informed





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Low Pressure Area Tropical Depression Easterlies Weather Forecast Philippines

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