Love Scams on the Rise in Philippines: Government and Tech Giants Join Forces to Protect Citizens

As Valentine's Day approaches, the Philippines braces for an anticipated surge in love scams . Authorities, advocacy groups, and private entities are joining forces to combat this growing threat. Online scammers exploit the vulnerabilities of unsuspecting individuals, manipulating their emotions through sophisticated social engineering techniques to extort money or personal information.

In response to this escalating danger, Whoscall, a leading global anti-scam application, has pledged its support to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), Scam Watch Pilipinas, and other private organizations dedicated to tackling love scams this season. Mel Migrino, Country Head of Gogolook Philippines, known for her outspoken advocacy against online scams, emphasizes the crucial role Whoscall can play in identifying fraudulent activities. The app's capabilities extend to detecting potential scammers through SMS, instant messages, and calls, verifying the legitimacy of the individuals behind these communications.Migrino urges Filipinos, known for their inherent generosity, to utilize the free features offered by Whoscall to safeguard not only their online security but also their emotional well-being from falling prey to love scams. She further highlights the alarming rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in the realm of deception, particularly the use of deepfakes. Deepfakes, with their ability to convincingly mimic someone's appearance in video calls, pose a significant challenge to discerning genuine connections from fabricated ones. Migrino cautions individuals against solely relying on video calls for verification, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and critical thinking. Meanwhile, CICC Executive Director Alexander Ramos underscores the emotional nature of Filipinos as a contributing factor to their susceptibility to AI-driven scams. Scammers exploit this vulnerability by profiling individuals, understanding their weaknesses, and targeting them with personalized schemes. He attributes the recent surge in reported cases to increased public awareness and a willingness to report cybercrime incidents. To combat this growing threat, the UnMatchPH campaign, a collaborative initiative led by Scam Watch Pilipinas and the CICC, aims to educate the public about love scams, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to recognize and avoid them





