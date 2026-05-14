Louie Galbines Appointed as Bacolod Bishop, Succeeds Patricio Buzon

Bishop-designate Louie Galbines of Kabankalan was appointed as the shepherd of his home diocese of Bacolod in Negros Occidental by Pope Leo XIV, succeeding Bishop Patricio Buzon, who served the diocese for 10 years.

Bishop-designate Louie Galbines of Kabankalan was appointed as the shepherd of his home diocese of Bacolod in Negros Occidental by Pope Leo XIV, the CBCP News reported.

He will succeed Bishop Patricio Buzon, who served the diocese for 10 years. Galbines, 59, was born in Aliwanag, Sagay City, Negros Occidental. He studied philosophy and theology at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Central Seminary in Manila before his priestly ordination for Bacolod in 1994. The CBCP News report stated that Galbines was the deputy dean and spiritual director of Sacred Heart Seminary in Bacolod and chancellor and secretary of the diocesan curia.

He later studied at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, earning licentiate and doctoral degrees in sacred theology in 2001. Back in the country, Galbines served as a collaborator with the bishops’ conference and later held several diocesan leadership posts, including rector of Sacred Heart Seminary and vicar general of Bacolod. It was Pope Francis who appointed him bishop of Kabankalan in March 2018.

Meanwhile, 76-year-old Bishop Buzon retired after surpassing the mandatory retirement age for Catholic bishops. He is a member of the Salesians of St. John Bosco, and was ordained a priest in 1976 and has served as a bishop for 23 years. Before his assignment to Bacolod, he spent 13 years as bishop of Kabankalan. — BAP GMA New





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Louie Galbines Bishop-Designate Bacolod Negros Occidental Pope Leo XIV Patricio Buzon University Of Santo Tomas Central Seminary Sacred Heart Seminary Bishops’ Conference Collaborator Diocesan Leadership Posts Rector Of Sacred Heart Seminary Vicar General Of Bacolod Salesians Of St. John Bosco Ordained Priest Bishop For 23 Years Retired After Surpassing The Mandatory Retirem

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2 people injured in Bacolod City fire that destroyed 21 housesThe news text describes a fire that occurred in Purok Magnolia, Barangay 7, Bacolod City, on May 12, 2026. Two individuals sustained minor burns, and the fire destroyed 21 houses, displacing at least 81 families and causing P520,000 worth of property damage.

Read more »

Negros Island Region Office, DSWD, to Start Cash Aid for Qualified PUJ DriversThe Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Negros Island Region office, in coordination with the City Government of Bacolod, will start the payout of fuel subsidy or cash aid for qualified public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Beneficiaries, who will receive P5,000 each, should bring their valid driver’s license for verification with two photocopies. The distribution will be held at SM City Bacolod.

Read more »

Vatican Warns Traditionalist Group of Excommunication Over Unauthorized Bishop OrdinationsThe Vatican warns the Society of St. Pius X that ordaining new bishops without the consent of Pope Leo will lead to a formal schism and immediate excommunication.

Read more »

Bacolod City Distributes Nine Million Pesos to Sprout Program Beneficiaries and Launches Solar Streetlight InitiativeBacolod City handed out nine million pesos to farmer, fisherfolk and senior citizen groups under the Sprout Program, while also allocating funds for solar lighting and CCTV in three barangays, underscoring its commitment to food security, waste reduction and climate resilience.

Read more »