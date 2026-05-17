Lotus unveils hybrid V8 supercar, Type 135, and strategy for 2030

Lotus has announced its new strategy for 2030, which includes a hybrid V8 supercar called Type 135. The Emira sports car will continue to be built with an update, aiming to be the most powerful and lightweight Emira yet. Additional topics covered include the merging of Lotus UK and Technology divisions, enhanced cooperation with Geely, and studies of tailored growth in China, Europe, the USA, and the Middle East.

Lotus has announced its push towards 2030 as a hybrid V8 supercar manufacturer, titled Type 135 . Additionally, the Emira sports car will continue to be built and receive an update, aiming to be the most powerful and lightweight Emira yet.

Furthermore, Lotus will enhance its cooperation with Geely and merge its UK and Technology divisions into a single entity. Financial discipline will be restored, with the focus on targeted volumes and stronger margins. China is expected to be the primary engine for volume growth, while Europe is the racing playground and the USA is anchored around sports cars and SUVs. Lotus aims to keep its DNA true to its rebellious spirit and remains obsessed with engineering and performance





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Lotus Type 135 Hybrid V8 Supercar Emira Hybrid Setup Binary Powertrain Geely UK Lotus Technology China Europe USA Middle East Emira Update Development Speed Supply Chain Geely Merger Financial Discipline Targeted Volumes Stronger Margins Customization Brand Identity Rebellious Spirit Engineering Focus Performance

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