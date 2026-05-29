Lotus Emira 420 Sport: Most Powerful Variant Launched with Enhanced Aerodynamics and Handling

Lotus unveils the Emira 420 Sport, its most powerful Emira yet with 416hp, 0-100kph in 3.9 seconds, and a top speed of 300kph. It features an optional Lightweight Handling Pack, aerodynamic upgrades, and new styling cues referencing the Esprit Turbo, starting at £105,900.

Lotus has introduced the new Emira 420 Sport , marking the most powerful variant in the Emira lineup with 420PS (416hp). This surpasses the entry-level 2.0-liter turbocharged Emira 'Turbo' with 360hp and the 400hp offered by both the 2.0-liter Turbo SE and the 3.5-liter supercharged V6 of the V6 SE.

The 420 Sport accelerates from 0-100kph in 3.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 300kph, aided by an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. A manual transmission remains exclusive to the V6 model. The car features an optional 'Lightweight Handling Pack' that includes two-way adjustable Multimatic dampers, a 5mm lower ride height, a new titanium exhaust, a lithium-ion battery, carbon-fiber components, and a lap timer.

Aerodynamic enhancements include new vents, a front splitter, larger sills, a lip spoiler, and a louvred tailgate, which subtly reference the classic Esprit Turbo. Additional options include more carbon fiber for the exterior, different wheels, new colors, and a removable tinted glass roof panel. Gavan Kershaw, Lotus Cars' handling expert, emphasized the focus on driver control through adjustable dampers, increased downforce, sharper responses, and reduced roll. The starting price is £105,900 (P8.75 million before taxes). The article originally appeared on TopGear.com





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Lotus Emira 420 Sport Sports Car 420PS Dual-Clutch Gearbox Lightweight Handling Pack Aerodynamics Esprit Turbo Gavan Kershaw Price

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