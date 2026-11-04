Lorenzo Musetti Beats World Number One Alexander Zverev at Paris Masters

Lorenzo Musetti defeated world number one Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in the Paris Masters round of 32, sealing a place in the last 16 in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev made a losing start to his reign as world number one on Wednesday, falling 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to Lorenzo Musetti at the Paris Masters. The two-time Grand Slam champion was playing his opening match of the tournament in the round of 32 in the French capital.

Musetti, a 24-year-old Italian and former world number five, produced an inspired performance to end the German's run in Paris. Zverev, the 2024 Paris Masters champion, exited the event after a display marked by unforced errors, while Musetti sealed his place in the last 16.

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Musetti Wins the Opening Set on a Tiebreak

Musetti took the first set on a tiebreak after both players saved break points in consecutive games midway through the frame. From that point, the set was always likely to be decided in a breaker.

Zverev, a Hamburg native, led 5-2 in the tiebreak, but Musetti responded with a run of five consecutive points to turn the set around. He sealed the opening set with a huge serve out wide to Zverev's backhand.

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The result gave Musetti real momentum going into the second set. The Italian was now brimming with confidence, and his ability to win the key points in the breaker showed his composure against the world number one.

Zverev Errors Decide the Second Set

Musetti broke Zverev in the second set, capitalising on an error-strewn display from the top-ranked player. He had failed to convert a break opportunity in the first game of the set, but he did not miss his next chance two games later.

Musetti relied on his sliced backhand, which proved devastating against Zverev. As the rallies progressed, unforced errors mounted on Zverev's side of the net, giving the Italian control of the match.

A second break of serve allowed Musetti to serve for the match. He did not waver in that game, closing out a 6-2 second set against a dejected Zverev and completing a straight-sets victory.

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Impact on Zverev's Start as World Number One

The defeat means Zverev leaves Paris earlier than his status as world number one and his 2024 Paris Masters title might suggest. Holding the top ranking did not protect him from an early exit in the French capital.

Musetti becomes the fifth man to defeat a player in his opening match as the world number one. That statistic places his win among a small group of results in which a top-ranked player has lost at the first hurdle of a tournament.

For Musetti, the win secures a place in the last 16 of the Paris Masters and shows his ability to beat elite opponents on a major indoor stage. For Zverev, the loss ends his campaign in the French capital and places a spotlight on his performance during the first days of his time as world number one.