Lorelaine Sañosa receives emotional video from son Aifen and completes choreography task for birthday celebration on Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0.

Lorelaine Sañosa experienced a deeply emotional moment during the Friday episode of Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 when she received a special birthday greeting from her four-year-old son, Aifen. The surprise video message was arranged by the show's host, who is known to the housemates as Kuya, providing a rare connection between the housemate and her child outside the mansion walls.

In the touching video clip, Aifen sang a heartfelt Happy Birthday song and expressed how much he missed his mother. Lorelaine reacted with visible emotion, describing her son as having twice the energy she possesses and noting that his bubbly personality makes him look just like her. She shared these personal details while reflecting on the unique bond she maintains with her child despite their physical separation during the competition.

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Single Motherhood Challenges

Lorelaine opened up about her journey as a single mother who became a parent at the young age of 20. She revealed that she had to return to work just one month after giving birth to Aifen because her family was facing significant financial difficulties. These hardships were exacerbated by severe losses in their family restaurant business, which forced her to prioritize providing for her child over other personal matters.

She also disclosed that she has had absolutely no contact with the boy's father since Aifen was only three months old. Despite these early struggles and the absence of a partner, Lorelaine remains driven by the hope of achieving success in her career. Her ultimate goal is to provide a better life for her son and ensure he never experiences the same financial hardships that she and her family endured during her youth.

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Birthday Choreography Task

Beyond the emotional video message, Lorelaine faced a creative challenge as part of her birthday celebration on the show. The special task required her to design and perform her own choreography for the iconic Pinoy Big Brother theme song, Pinoy Ako. This creative assignment tested her ability to quickly learn and execute dance moves under pressure while being evaluated by the show's judges and audience.

After successfully completing the choreography task, the production team rewarded Lorelaine with a private birthday celebration at the exclusive Pinoy Big Brother penthouse. This privilege allowed her to enjoy a more intimate and relaxed environment away from the main house, marking a special milestone in her stay on the reality television series.

Penthouse Celebration Details

For this exclusive event, Lorelaine was given the opportunity to invite one female housemate to join her in the penthouse. She chose Bela Arcal, and the two enjoyed a night filled with roasted chicken, drinks, and heart-to-heart conversations. The private gathering provided a moment of calm and camaraderie amidst the high-stress environment of the competition.

As the evening progressed, other female housemates eventually joined the group, transforming the private dinner into a lively girls' night. The celebration was marked by fun, laughter, and shared stories, allowing Lorelaine to bond with her fellow contestants in a more personal setting. The series continues to air on GMA Network from Mondays to Fridays at 9:35 p.m., with weekend broadcasts scheduled for Saturdays at 6:15 p.m. and Sundays at 4:45 p.m.