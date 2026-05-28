Lopez Family Feud Takes a Pause as Piki Lopez Makes First Public Appearance

During First Gen's annual stockholders meeting, Federico 'Piki' Lopez acknowledged the withdrawal of the resolution to remove him as president of Lopez Inc., calling it a peace overture while emphasizing his fiduciary duties. The feud between cousins continues, with the majority heirs previously attacking his leadership. The move signals a possible de-escalation but leaves the core dispute unresolved.

The Lopez family feud, which has been simmering for months, took a notable turn during the First Gen Corporation virtual annual stockholders meeting on May 28.

For the first time since the conflict publicly erupted in March, Federico 'Piki' Lopez made a public appearance and addressed the rift in measured terms. In a brief statement, he confirmed that the board of Lopez Inc., the private holding company above Lopez Holdings and First Philippine Holdings, had withdrawn the earlier resolution seeking his removal as president.

He described this withdrawal as 'a possible first step' for all parties to resolve their issues, a 'peace overture' of sorts, while emphasizing that he remains fully prepared for any outcome. His remarks were carefully crafted, avoiding direct mention of his cousins or the contested businesses, and instead focusing on his fiduciary duties to shareholders. The contrast with the aggressive statements from the majority heirs was stark.

They had previously characterized him as a king running a scandal-ridden empire and attacked corporate protections they labeled as poison pills. Pikis response, delivered in the language of governance and stewardship, signaled a strategic shift toward institutional resolution. The feud stems from a power struggle within the wealthy Lopez family, which controls a sprawling business empire spanning energy, media, real estate, and infrastructure.

In late March, majority shareholders holding 71% of Lopez Inc. passed a resolution to oust Piki as president, citing issues related to board approval, undisclosed deals, and governance concerns. Piki challenged the move in court, obtaining a temporary restraining order and later a longer injunction that blocked the resolution while the case was heard. On May 14, Lopez Inc. formally withdrew the resolution, effectively removing the immediate threat to Pikis position but leaving the underlying dispute unresolved.

The family war has been marked by public statements, legal maneuvers, and a battle for control of key assets, including the gas and hydropower projects under First Gen. The annual meeting offered a glimpse into how the next phase might unfold. Pikis calm demeanor and emphasis on fiduciary duty suggest he aims to shift the battle from the court of public opinion to the boardroom, where corporate governance and shareholder rights take center stage.

The majority heirs, on the other hand, may continue to press their case through shareholder actions or media campaigns. For now, the withdrawal of the resolution provides a respite, but the long-term implications remain unclear. The Lopez family, one of the Philippines most prominent business dynasties, faces a test of unity that could reshape its corporate structure and legacy.

The outcome will be closely watched by investors and business observers, as it could set a precedent for family business governance in the country





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Lopez Family Feud First Gen Corporation Corporate Governance Family Business Philippine Business

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