Tacloban remembers Yolanda victims 13 years after super typhoon

Tacloban City held commemorative events for the 13th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda, including a Mass, wreath-laying, and candle-lighting, as Mayor Alfred Romualdez urged residents to assess recovery and renew community commitment.

Tacloban City remembered the victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda on the 13th anniversary of the disaster that struck the city and nearby provinces. A Mass was held on Sunday morning at the Holy Cross Memorial Garden, according to the Tacloban City Information Office.

The activity aimed to remember those who perished and reflect on lessons that helped Tacloban rise from the devastation. Speaking during a gathering on Saturday night at the M/V Eva Jocelyn Shipwreck Memorial in Barangay Anibong, Mayor Alfred Romualdez urged Taclobanons to look beyond remembering the lives lost. He said the annual commemoration is a chance to assess the city's recovery and renew commitment to serving the community.

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"For me, the reason I continue to push this annual commemoration is simple ... I want us to measure how far we have come since that tragic day 13 years ago," the mayor said. Romualdez said the occasion should recognize the city's accomplishments while acknowledging remaining challenges. He stressed that rebuilding and development cannot be done by the government alone.

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Mayor Urges Citizen Participation in Recovery

"I have always said that the government cannot accomplish everything on its own; we need the participation and support of our citizens," he said. He also highlighted remembering lessons and best practices that helped survivors become productive citizens who contribute to society. Drawing from his experience as mayor, Romualdez stressed that honesty must begin with oneself. He explained that admitting a mistake is not enough without a genuine willingness to correct it.

He underscored the importance of having a clear conscience, saying that knowing one has done what is right provides peace of mind and motivates a person to do more good for others. The priest-celebrant Fr. Victoriano Buyser, SSS, was quoted as saying that remembering Yolanda is not only recalling the painful past but also learning from the experience and strengthening the unity it brought among the people.

Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, Vice Mayor Raymund Romualdez, and other officials participated in activities including wreath-laying and flower offering. A candle-lighting ceremony and the blessing of the mass grave were also held in honor of the Yolanda victims. The gathering was held at the M/V Eva Jocelyn Shipwreck Memorial, which commemorates the lives lost when the cargo vessel, carrying cement, was swept ashore into a residential area of Barangay Anibong.

Memorial Honors Yolanda Victims

The massive storm surge unleashed by Yolanda on Nov. 8, 2013, caused the shipwreck that remains at its resting site and now serves as a memorial to the typhoon's victims. The annual observance provides an opportunity to measure how far the city has progressed since the devastating typhoon struck 13 years ago. It also serves as a reminder of the unity and resilience that helped Tacloban recover.

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Officials and residents continue to honor the memory of those who died while looking toward the future. Romualdez emphasized that commemoration is not only about recalling pain but also about learning from experience. He said the tragedy helped Tacloban rise from devastation and strengthened unity among the people. The events on Saturday and Sunday brought together city officials, clergy, and residents in reflection and remembrance.

The Mass at Holy Cross Memorial Garden was followed by other commemorative activities. Wreath-laying and flower offering formed part of the program. A candle-lighting ceremony and the blessing of the mass grave paid tribute to the Yolanda victims. These acts of remembrance underscored the city's collective memory and ongoing commitment to recovery.

City Renews Commitment to Community

Mayor Romualdez also called on citizens to participate in the city's development. He said government alone cannot accomplish everything and that support from the people is essential. He urged Taclobanons to renew their commitment to serving the community and to build on the lessons of Yolanda. The commemoration concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and unity among those who gathered.