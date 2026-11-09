Marcos swears in Rodil Zalameda as 28th Supreme Court chief justice

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administered the oath of office to Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda as the country's 28th Supreme Court chief justice at Malacañang on Monday. Zalameda succeeds outgoing Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who retired on Friday, November 6.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. swore in Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda as the new Supreme Court chief justice at Malacañang on Monday. Zalameda, who has served in the judiciary for over three decades, takes the helm as the country's 28th chief justice.

He succeeded outgoing Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who retired on Friday, November 6. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Malacañang, with the President administering the oath. Malacañang earlier said Marcos chose Zalameda because of his experience in the Judiciary and his service across several administrations. The Presidential Communications Office cited his long record of public service in explaining the appointment.

Also read Rodil Zalameda Named Philippines' 28th Chief Justice

Justice Zalameda brings more than three decades of distinguished service to our judicial system, said Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Lino Edgardo Cayetano. From his early years as a court official and public prosecutor, to his service in the Court of Appeals, and ultimately, the Supreme Court, he said. He devoted his professional life to the administration of justice, Cayetano added. The statement highlighted Zalameda's career spanning multiple roles in the judicial system before his rise to the top post.

Zalameda Judicial Career

Zalameda is the country's 28th Supreme Court chief justice. He was appointed associate justice of the Supreme Court by then-President Rodrigo Duterte on August 6, 2019. Before joining the Supreme Court, he served in the Court of Appeals and earlier worked as a court official and public prosecutor. His appointment as chief justice followed the retirement of Gesmundo.

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He penned the Supreme Court First Division decision, made public on September 9, 2026, that overturned the graft conviction of former First Lady Imelda Marcos. The ruling was among the notable decisions he authored during his tenure as associate justice. He also penned the Supreme Court En Banc decision in 2023 granting a writ of amparo to former Bayan Muna lawmaker Siegfred Deduro. That decision was another significant case associated with his work on the bench.

The oath-taking marks the formal start of Zalameda's leadership of the judiciary. He takes over at a time when the Supreme Court continues to handle high-profile cases and administrative matters. Zalameda's appointment was announced earlier by Malacañang, which pointed to his extensive experience. His service across several administrations was cited as a key factor in the selection.

Supreme Court Leadership Transition

The new chief justice has spent more than 30 years in the judiciary. His career includes stints as a court official, public prosecutor, Court of Appeals justice, and Supreme Court associate justice. The ceremony at Malacañang was attended by officials and was covered by the Malacañang Press Corps pool. Photos from the event showed Marcos administering the oath to Zalameda.

Zalameda becomes the 28th person to lead the Supreme Court. He succeeds Gesmundo, who retired after reaching the mandatory retirement age. The transition comes as the judiciary prepares for its next phase under new leadership. Zalameda is expected to steer the Supreme Court in its role as the final arbiter of legal disputes.

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Notable Supreme Court Rulings

His previous decisions include the First Division ruling that cleared Imelda Marcos of graft. That decision was made public on September 9, 2026. He also authored the En Banc ruling that granted a writ of amparo to Deduro. The 2023 decision was one of the cases that defined his time on the Supreme Court.

Malacañang expressed confidence in Zalameda's ability to lead the judiciary. Cayetano said the new chief justice has devoted his professional life to the administration of justice. The appointment and oath-taking were announced by the Presidential Communications Office. The event was held on Monday at Malacañang.