Bea Millan-Windorski of La Union finished as third runner-up at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico, celebrating Filipino culture and environmental advocacy as celebrities praised her performance.

Bea Millan-Windorski of the Philippines finished as third runner-up at the 75th Miss Universe pageant held in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Manila time.

The Filipina bet from La Union delivered a strong run from the preliminary events through the final rounds. Her campaign centered on Filipino culture, environmental protection, and Indigenous communities. Windorski was among the first delegates to arrive in Puerto Rico on November 8. At the November 11 welcome parade in Aguadilla, she wore an outfit inspired by the shared music, dance, and island cultures of the Philippines and the Caribbean.

Also read Bea Millan-Windorski finishes 3rd runner-up at Miss Universe 2026

Beauty Queens And Celebrities Praise Bea

She also completed her closed-door interview ahead of the preliminary competition. Several beauty queens and celebrities took to social media to express support after her finish. Miss Universe 2014 Philippines representative MJ Lastimosa praised Bea on Facebook, writing, Ang husay mo! Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo shared a photo of Bea in her Anthony Ramirez evening gown on Instagram Stories.

So proud of you Bea. You made all Filipinos proud, she wrote. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shared a clip of Bea's final question-and-answer response on Instagram Stories. Her impact.

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Mabuhay ka, she wrote. Catriona also addressed Bea through her Instagram Broadcast Channel, saying, Bea thank you so much for giving your absolute best. MABUHAY KA! Shamcey Supsup, third runner-up at Miss Universe 2011, expressed surprise through an Instagram Story, writing, Huwatttt!

Miss Universe 2025 third runner-up Ahtisa Manalo shared a brief reaction on Facebook, writing, Multo! Joy Barcoma posted a clip from the film Obsession featuring Nikki Freeman repeatedly saying No. No. No. My reaction to the Miss Universe, Joy wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, celebrities Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis shared their thoughts on Wednesday's episode of It's Showtime. Nakakaproud! Bea Millan-Windorski of the Philippines, congratulations! Vice Ganda said.

Anne Curtis praised Bea's performance and answer. Ang ganda ng performance niya. Ang ganda ng sagot niya about turtle mentality, she said. Faith Da Silva also posted a photo with Bea on Instagram, expressing pride in the beauty queen's representation of the Philippines.

Windorski Showcases Cultural Heritage

During the competition, Windorski showcased her heritage through culturally inspired outfits. Her national costume, an Anthony Ramirez creation, combined Kalinga-inspired tattoo patterns, beadwork, and Mountain Province weaving with stacked earthen vessels inspired by the Kalinga Banga Salidsid. The design pays tribute to Kalinga women who traditionally carried water along steep mountain paths and rice terraces. She said she was proud to represent the Kalinga people and that the costume honored the women's resilience.

She sought to raise awareness of clean water access for remote communities. She also discussed Kalinga's history of resisting colonization and the importance of protecting indigenous communities and natural resources. Another Anthony Ramirez creation featured gold embellishments paying tribute to Mindanao's gold craftsmanship and blue details representing the Sulu Sea. In her post, she said she wanted to wear something that reminded her of the country she was representing and its artistry.

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She added that she was proud to carry a little piece of the Philippines with her. Windorski advanced to the Top 30 and then the Top 12 after the swimsuit round. For the evening gown competition, she wore another Anthony Ramirez creation inspired by Cebu's white-sand shores and the Philippines' nickname as the Pearl of the Orient. The gown featured motifs plus a sun motif inspired by the Philippine flag.

Pageant Relevance And Leadership Questions

She said white also honored her mother's dream of seeing her win in a white dress and the white gown worn by her favorite Miss Universe in Puerto Rico. After reaching the Top 5, she was asked how she would convince people that the pageant remained relevant after 75 years. Windorski said the prestigious pageant honors women's past, present, and future. She pledged to work with the United Nations for climate-displaced communities and vulnerable voices.

For the final question, she was asked what the world needed most from its leaders. Drawing on a decade of sea turtle volunteering, she described how stronger hatchlings help weaker nestmates reach the sea. She called it turtle mentality and urged leaders to embrace the same spirit of cooperation, saying, When one rises, we all rise. Windorski was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2026 on May 2, where she competed as the delegate of La Union.

During the pageant, she was asked why the Philippines remained worth representing despite public frustration with the country. She cited the limitless potential of the Filipino people and called for more local opportunities so Filipinos would not have to leave their families to survive and thrive. Windorski previously represented the United States at Miss Earth 2024, where she won the Miss Earth-Water title.

Windorski Personal Background And Heritage

Her grandparents Alfredo and Marcela Millan originally lived in San Juan, La Union, before moving to Nueva Vizcaya. They later immigrated to the United States, where her mother met her American father, whose family has Polish and German immigrant roots. Raised in Milwaukee, Millan-Windorski regularly visited La Union, where she developed a connection to the province and its environmental causes, including sea turtle conservation and disaster response.

She later drew inspiration from local conservation group Project CURMA and, in 2025, joined the Environmentalists Against Corruption Alliance.