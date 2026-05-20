Logging Operations in National Capital Region Propose to Clear Trees, ALarms Locals

The report also mentions a proposal to feature four elevated lanes on Quirino Avenue and areas near Roxas Boulevard to help ease traffic congestions. Additionally, the DENR-NCR regional executive director suggested partnerships to ensure the survival of the seedlings being planted to replace the cut trees.

In Mark Salazar’s report in ‘24 Oras’, ongoing logging operations in the National Capital Region aim to completely clear all 617 trees, following a permit issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

One of the cut trees was an old narra tree that was over 50 years old. DENR orders landfill operators to submit contingency plans, and LGUS to cease operations of open dumpsites. Individuals are alarmed about the waste and the impact on their environment and ask why trees were not just relocated elsewhere. Under the law, the requesting entity is required to plant 50,700 seedlings to replace the cut trees.

The DENR-NCR regional executive director explains that they try to avoid cutting as much as they can and that over 100 trees will be earth-balled. JC expresses concern about the destruction of trees and the lack of a solution





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Logging Clearance Nara Tree Carbondioxide Carbon Sequestration

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