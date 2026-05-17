Local Party-list Rep. Calls for Stronger Safeguards Amid Tourist Abuse Concerns

A party-list lawmaker has called on local governments to strengthen safeguards for communities, particularly indigenous peoples, amid growing concerns over reports of allegedly abusive and violent behavior involving tourists in the country.

Local and foreign tourists enjoy the breathtaking scenery of Siargao 's beaches. A party-list lawmaker has called on local government s to strengthen safeguards for communities, particularly indigenous peoples, amid growing concerns over reports of allegedly abusive and violent behavior involving tourists in the country.

In a statement, Solid North Party-list Rep. Ching Bernos said local government units (LGUs) must actively protect the welfare, culture, and way of life of residents while promoting responsible tourism. The appeal came after reports of a recent incident in Siargao in which two unidentified men allegedly assaulted the owners of a café displaying a pro-Palestine flag.

The lawmaker emphasized the need for LGUs to adopt tourism plans that preserve the integrity of heritage and tourism sites while maintaining peace and order in communities. Bernos also urged authorities to thoroughly investigate the alleged assault in Siargao and other reported incidents involving abusive conduct by tourists





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Tourism Responsible Tourism Safeguards Abusive Behavior Tourist Abuse Siargao Local Government Units Indigenous Communities Peace And Order Heritage And Tourism Sites Investigation Assault Pro-Palestine Flag

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