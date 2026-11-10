Liza Soberano Becomes First Filipina Actress on Weverse

Liza Soberano becomes the first Filipina actress to launch an official community on Weverse, joining other Filipino stars and expanding her global fan engagement platform.

Manila, Philippines - Liza Soberano has achieved a significant milestone in her international career by becoming the first Filipina actress to launch an official community on Weverse, the globally recognized fan platform dominated by K-pop artists. The platform officially confirmed the opening of her dedicated space on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment for Filipino entertainment representation on major international digital stages.

Liza Soberano's Historic Weverse Launch

Soberano joins a select group of Filipino artists who have secured official communities on the platform, including the girl group BINI and the boy band SB19. This addition highlights the expanding global reach of Filipino entertainment acts, which are increasingly capturing the attention of international audiences beyond traditional markets.

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Weverse, operated by the Weverse Company, a subsidiary of the South Korean entertainment giant HYBE, announced the launch via its official social media channels. The platform explicitly invited fans to join Soberano's official global community, emphasizing the unique opportunity to communicate directly with the actress.

According to the announcement, members of the community will be able to view exclusive content from Soberano and receive the latest updates regarding her professional activities and personal projects. The platform encouraged supporters to access the service immediately to demonstrate their love and ongoing support for the actress.

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Platform Mechanics and Global Reach

Launched in 2019, Weverse serves as a direct connection point between artists and their supporters. The platform facilitates interaction through various digital formats, including text posts, photos, videos, and livestreams. This infrastructure allows fans to comment on updates, engage with other followers, and access content that is not available on public social media channels.

Initially gaining popularity primarily among K-pop acts and their dedicated fan bases, the platform has significantly broadened its scope. It has since expanded to include artists from diverse countries and different entertainment industries, moving beyond its original niche to become a more inclusive global hub for celebrity-fan interaction.

The presence of Soberano, BINI, and SB19 on the platform reflects a strategic shift in how Filipino artists are engaging with their international fan bases. By utilizing a platform known for its high level of fan interaction and content exclusivity, these artists are able to maintain a more direct and controlled line of communication with their global supporters.

Impact on International Fan Engagement

For Soberano's international supporters, this new community provides a dedicated digital space to follow her activities closely. Fans can now interact with content directly on the platform, bypassing the algorithmic limitations of general social media networks like Instagram or Twitter. This direct access is expected to deepen the connection between the actress and her fans outside the Philippines.

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The move also underscores the growing influence of Asian entertainment platforms in the global digital landscape. As HYBE continues to expand its ecosystem, the inclusion of high-profile non-K-pop artists like Soberano signals the company's intent to diversify its roster and capture a wider segment of the international entertainment market.

While specific details regarding exclusive content releases or scheduled livestreams have not been outlined in the initial announcement, the launch itself represents a major structural enhancement to Soberano's digital presence. It provides a permanent, branded home for her most engaged fans to gather and interact in a centralized location.

This development joins other recent milestones in the careers of Filipino entertainers, reinforcing the country's status as a significant contributor to the broader Asian entertainment economy. The success of these platforms in retaining international fan attention will likely influence how other Filipino artists approach their global digital strategies in the near future.