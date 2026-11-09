Liwag and Mangubat Spark On-Court Tension in High-Stakes NCAA Season 102 Clash

A dramatic confrontation between NCAA stars Allen Liwag and Lawrence Mangubat during the JRU versus Benilde game intensified the rivalry, leading to technical fouls but ultimately resulting in a career-high performance by Mangubat and a crucial victory for the Heavy Bombers.

The atmosphere inside the arena was electric during the highly anticipated matchup between De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde and Jose Rizal University in the NCAA Season 102.

The game was defined not just by the intense basketball played on the court but also by a fiery confrontation between two of the league's most prominent stars. Allen Liwag, the reigning back-to-back National Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player representing the Heavy Bombers, found himself in a heated exchange with JRU's Lawrence Mangubat, a formidable contender for this season's MVP award. The tension erupted during the third quarter when Liwag successfully blocked a shot attempt by Mangubat.

Also read Allen Liwag Returns to NCAA Court for College of Saint Benilde in Season 102

Liwag Mangubat Technical Fouls After Block

Immediately following the block, Liwag shouted at the JRU guard along the sidelines, an action that resulted in both players being assessed technical fouls by the officiating crew. Despite the penalty, the incident served to heighten the competitive intensity of the game rather than dampen the spirits of the competitors. Mangubat, far from being intimidated by the confrontation, channeled his emotions into a stellar performance on the court.

He finished the game with a career-high twenty-seven points, demonstrating his resilience and determination to prove his standing among the elite players of the conference. The Heavy Bombers ultimately secured a hard-fought victory with a final score of eighty-five to seventy-nine, a result that significantly impacts the playoff picture for both teams involved in this high-stakes encounter.

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The rivalry and personal dynamics between these two athletes added a layer of drama that captivated fans and analysts alike, illustrating the high emotional stakes inherent in collegiate sports at this level of competition. The performance of both players was scrutinized under the spotlight, with Mangubat's scoring surge and Liwag's veteran presence serving as the defining narratives of the night.

Mangubat Career High Points Heavy Bombers Victory

As the game progressed, the initial shock of the technical fouls gave way to a focus on pure athletic execution, yet the memory of the sideline confrontation lingered as a testament to the passionate nature of their rivalry and the fierce competitiveness that characterizes the NCAA Season 102 playoffs. This victory not only showcases individual talent but also highlights the strategic depth required to navigate the pressures of a tight playoff race.

The interaction between Liwag and Mangubat serves as a microcosm of the broader challenges faced by athletes when balancing personal pride with team objectives. Their ability to reconcile their differences and focus on the game ultimately allowed for a thrilling contest that provided entertainment and inspiration for the entire collegiate sports community.

The outcome of this game shifts the momentum in the quarterfinals, setting the stage for even more dramatic encounters in the coming weeks as teams vie for the championship title.