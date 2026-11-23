A 360 virtual reality documentary by journalist Ana P. Santos immerses viewers in the flooded life of Isla Tibaguin, Bulacan, aiming to bridge the empathy gap as residents explain why they refuse to leave home.

A 360 virtual reality documentary titled Living in Water immerses viewers in the flooded life of Isla Tibaguin, Bulacan, where residents cope with regular flooding driven by climate change.

Investigative journalist Ana P. Santos created the film to bridge the empathy gap for audiences unfamiliar with life in flood-prone areas. The documentary was shown in sessions with a limited audience during Rappler's Social Good Summit. Santos said the country is hit by an average of 20 storms a year, but some places experience harsher conditions than others. She noted that not everyone experiences the climate crisis the same way.

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Viewers Wear Headsets For Immersive Experience

Viewers wear a headset wrapped around their head to enter an immersive 360 experience of the flooded island. They can look around and inspect their surroundings, adopting the perspective of a person standing in the middle of the flooded area. The only thing missing is the wet sensation of water around the legs. Santos explained her goal in Filipino, saying the experience aimed to bridge understanding and the empathy gap.

The documentary shows furniture inside houses partly submerged, a mother cooking a meal for her family while standing in floodwaters, and children wading outside to play. The film followed island residents Riri Sacdalan and Angie Atieza, who joined Santos in a talkback session. Atieza said she was happy they got to share their story. She asked whether people who are not in their situation could feel what they feel and endure what they endure.

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Documentary Highlights Ghost Projects And Exacerbated Flooding

The documentary showed Atieza cooking for her children, talking with the barangay chairperson, and visiting the flooded village hall. It also showed Sacdalan waking up to floodwaters, with his grandmother sitting idly on a bed immersed in water. In the Philippines, flooding is worsened by climate change and a warming world. It is also exacerbated by flood control infrastructure that turned out to be ghost projects or substandard ones.

Between living with regular floods and leaving the place they call home, many residents chose to stay. An immediate solution residents can resort to, if they have the money, is to raise their houses from the ground. Sacdalan told the audience that in truth he can never leave the island. He said he was born there, will grow up there, grow old there, and die there, because that is where their life is.