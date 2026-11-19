The Senate impeachment court resumes Vice President Sara Duterte's trial on Day 44, with the defense presenting AML Consulting PH head Rainer dela Fuente and other government officials as witnesses on unexplained wealth allegations.

The Senate impeachment court resumed Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial on Thursday for Day 44, with the defense presenting AML Consulting PH head Rainer dela Fuente as its witness.

Dela Fuente, a CPA lawyer, was called to the stand as a former Anti-Money Laundering Council investigator. The proceedings will test whether the defense can address the prosecution's allegations of P817.17 million in unexplained wealth. House prosecutor and Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno objected to the defense's presentation of Dela Fuente as an expert witness on money laundering.

Also read Witness in Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Requests Postponement

Prosecutor Questions Witness Relevance in Impeachment Trial

Diokno said Vice President Sara Duterte was not facing any charges of money laundering. Defense counsel Mark Vinluan presented Dela Fuente's credentials, but Diokno questioned the relevance of the witness to the impeachment charges against the Vice President.

Advertisement

At the start of the hearing, presiding officer Senator-judge Francis Escudero said Rowena Mendoza, an official of the Center for International Expositions and Missions (CITEM), had received the subpoena from the impeachment court but requested that she be allowed to testify on another day. Escudero said they will issue a decision on Mendoza's request before the lunch break.

The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday showed video clips of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the late senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, and the late Chief Justice Renato Corona, prompting some senator-judges to question the relevance of the materials. The defense is set to present four government officials as witnesses.

Defense Witnesses to Discuss Financial Rules and Company Registration

They are former Anti-Money Laundering Council investigator Rainer Dela Fuente, Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, Food and Drug Administration Director IV Pilar Marilyn Pagayunan, and Center for International Expositions and Missions department manager Rowena Mendoza. The witnesses are expected to discuss financial investigation rules, company registration and business transactions involving Cale88 Food Corp., allegedly partly owned by Carpio.

The second week of the defense's presentation of evidence is expected to feature who will testify on the status of Cale88 Foods Corporation, a declared asset of the Vice President's husband, Atty. Manases Carpio. The prosecution maintains that Duterte and Carpio accumulated at least P817.17 million in unexplained wealth. Forensic analyst Alexander Cabrera's broader assessment indicated that potentially undisclosed assets could exceed P1.5 billion.

Advertisement

Past Expenses and Staff Revelations Draw Criticism in Case

The defense previously presented explanations involving a P205,007 dinner in Tokyo, Japan, and a P256,882.50 Nike shoe purchase in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, both charged to Carpio's credit card. The revelation from the Vice President's camp regarding her former household staff could be a smokescreen to divert the real issue in the impeachment trial, according to comments on the case.