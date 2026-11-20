President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. concluded his China visit for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, where C&U Group committed $87 million to build a bearing production base in Batangas and he pushed for action on illegal fishing.

A Chinese company has committed 87 million dollars to develop a manufacturing facility in Batangas, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wrapped up his visit to China for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

The commitment was made during a business meeting between Marcos and executives of C&U Group, according to the Presidential Communications Office. Marcos and C&U Group discussed the company's plans to establish a fully integrated production base for bearings and bearing components in Batangas. The 20-hectare facility is envisioned to become the firm's largest production base outside China and its only manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia. During the APEC meetings, Marcos sought concerted action against questionable fishing practices, the PCO said.

Also read President Marcos joins APEC Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China

Marcos Pushes Digital Transformation and Blue Economy Charter

Marcos likewise pushed for the digital transformation of micro, small, and medium enterprises through artificial intelligence and a charter for a sustainable blue economy. The president also reaffirmed the Philippines' support for the rules-based multilateral trading system. He highlighted the conclusion of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement under the country's chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2026.

The APEC summit also featured an unprecedented three-way meeting on Thursday involving Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The three leaders reaffirmed that nuclear war should never be fought, but announced no plans for arms control talks long sought by Trump. A joint declaration released by Xi, Trump and Putin capped a three-day diplomatic swing by Trump through Asia.

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The trip produced few tangible victories, despite Trump's repeated boasts about making history and brokering peace. Instead, the trip raised fresh questions among US allies about his increasingly close relationships with Xi and with Putin, who continues to wage war against Ukraine. Trump greeted Putin as my friend and received a hug from Xi in the latest of the diplomatic spectacles he favors.

Xi Jinping Shakes Hands with Marcos at APEC Summit

China's Xi was pictured shaking hands with Marcos before leaders took a group photo during the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong Province, on November 19, 2026.