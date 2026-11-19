US President Donald Trump said his trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin was already a win before it began, as China gave him a warm airport welcome. Analysts doubt major agreements will emerge, and smaller countries fear the talks could carve up spheres of influence.

US President Donald Trump said his meeting on Thursday with Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin was already a win before it took place, as China gave him a warm welcome.

Diplomatic Gathering Unnerves Smaller Nations

The unprecedented diplomatic gathering of the leaders of the world's largest nuclear powers is unlikely to produce major agreements, analysts say. It also unnerves smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded. In an interview with Fox News, Trump boasted about the pomp surrounding his arrival. That reception contrasted with the more muted greeting of other leaders, including Putin.

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi landed without any welcoming ceremony. Xi greeted Trump at the airport, the first time he has done so with any visiting leader since becoming president. The gesture reciprocated Trump's welcome at Joint Base Andrews in September when they last met. The leaders also briefly hugged.

The leaders of China, the United States and Russia exchanged greetings as they met in Shenzhen on Wednesday, a day before their history-making first formal trilateral summit in the Chinese city. The agenda for Thursday's meeting between presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was unclear, however. The summit has raised fears of a carve-up into new spheres of influence.

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Xi Jinping Welcomes Trump at Shenzhen Airport

When Trump touched down in Shenzhen, Xi became the first Chinese paramount leader in decades to welcome a foreign leader as he arrived. That mirrored the US president's gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September. Trump descended the stairs from his plane to be met by Xi, as well as renditions of both countries' national anthems. Fighter jets flew overhead and left colorful vapor trails.

Trump described the meeting as a win before it happened, pointing to the elaborate reception he received. He said the welcome showed the importance of the talks. The three leaders exchanged greetings on Wednesday in Shenzhen. Their formal trilateral summit is set for Thursday and is the first of its kind.

Analysts said the meeting is unlikely to yield major agreements. They noted that the agenda remains unclear even as the leaders gather. The event has unsettled smaller countries. Many fear that their interests could be disregarded in any deal among the world's largest nuclear powers.

Trump's warm welcome stood out. Other leaders, including Putin, received a more muted greeting. Takaichi arrived without any welcoming ceremony at all. Xi's airport greeting for Trump was his first such gesture for a visiting leader in decades.

Trump Reciprocates Previous Warm Welcome for Xi

It matched Trump's own welcome for Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September. The two men briefly hugged after Trump descended from his plane. National anthems from both countries played, and fighter jets flew overhead with colorful vapor trails. The leaders exchanged greetings in Shenzhen on Wednesday.

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That was a day before their formal first trilateral summit in the Chinese city. The summit brings together the leaders of China, the United States and Russia. It has raised fears of a new carve-up into spheres of influence. Trump said before the meeting that it was already a win.

He made the comment in an interview with Fox News, boasting about the pomp around his arrival. China gave Trump a warm welcome. That contrasted with the muted greeting for other leaders, including Putin. Takaichi landed without any welcoming ceremony.

Unclear Agenda Sparks Fear of New Spheres of Influence

The agenda for Thursday's meeting was unclear. Analysts say major agreements are unlikely. Smaller countries remain nervous about what the talks might produce. Xi greeted Trump at the airport.

It was the first time Xi has done so for any visiting leader since becoming president. The two leaders had last met in September at Joint Base Andrews. Trump descended the stairs from his plane and was met by Xi. National anthems of both countries played. Fighter jets flew overhead and left colorful vapor trails.