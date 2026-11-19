Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro's Executive Order No. 29, Series of 2026, directs all provincial and district hospitals to recognize qualified common-law and live-in partners, including LGBTQIA+ and heterosexual couples, as health care proxies through a Special Power of Attorney.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has ordered all provincial and district hospitals in the province to recognize live-in and common-law partners as health care proxies under the Right to Care (RTC) Program.

The policy is contained in Executive Order (EO) No. 29, Series of 2026. The RTC Program is the first initiative of the provincial government that allows qualified common-law and live-in couples, including LGBTQIA+ and heterosexual couples, to designate their partner as a health care proxy. Couples may do this through a Special Power of Attorney (SPA). Hospitals must then officially recognize the proxy for medical consent, access to records, and as an emergency contact.

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Cebu Inclusive Health Care Proxy Rules

Under the order, the province aims to provide inclusive and equitable medical services. It sets clear standards for care during emergencies, hospitalization, and social protection. To ensure smooth implementation across the province, the Provincial Gender and Development (GAD) Office held an orientation for City and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officers (C/MSWDOs). The C/MSWDOs are expected to help disseminate information and assist couples who want to formalize their health care proxy arrangements in accordance with the new rules.

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The provincial government said the measure is meant to remove barriers that unmarried couples often face when making medical decisions for a partner. Hospitals in Cebu will now have a uniform reference for accepting SPAs and for treating a partner as an authorized representative in medical settings. In a separate development, Filipino nurses and physical therapists applying for US green cards could face additional steps and longer waits under proposed changes to the permanent labor certification program, known as PERM.

The US Department of Labor published a 107-page proposal in the Federal Register. It seeks to expand recruitment requirements that employers must follow before sponsoring foreign workers for permanent residence in the US, including Filipinos. The department said the changes aim to protect the wages of American workers and give qualified applicants a larger chance to fill vacant jobs.

US Nurse Green Card PERM Changes

One key proposed change is the removal of Schedule A. Schedule A currently allows employers to hire foreign nurses, physical therapists, and some workers with exceptional ability without going through the standard PERM recruitment process. It is based on the department's finding that qualified American workers are lacking for those jobs or categories. Under the proposal, employers sponsoring nurses and physical therapists would have to conduct recruitment for American workers.

They would also need to obtain labor certification from the department before filing immigrant petitions. Employers would generally have to advertise job vacancies for at least 90 days and document their efforts to find workers in the country before looking for foreign workers. For Filipino applicants, this could mean longer waits before their potential employer can file an immigrant petition. It is still unclear how much time would be added to each application.

If an American worker who is able, willing, qualified, and available applies for the job, the employer may not be able to obtain the labor certification needed to sponsor a foreign applicant. Filipino-American job seekers and Filipino permanent residents may benefit from expanded recruitment requirements and protections for workers affected by layoffs. Immigration attorney and Bergenfield, New Jersey Mayor Arvin Amatorio said he supports electronic filing and giving American workers a fair chance at vacant jobs.

Schedule A Removal Community Impact

However, he warned that removing Schedule A could make it harder for hospitals and nursing homes in underserved communities to find workers. What concerns me most is getting rid of Schedule A, Amatorio said in a message. If that happens, employers sponsoring nurses and physical therapists would generally have to go through the regular recruitment process, he said. Think about a hospital or nursing home in an underserved community that is already struggling to hire nurses, he added.

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How much longer will it take to fill those jobs? It could be catastrophic for them, Amatorio said. He also said Filipino nurses can still apply for green cards through their employers. But some employers may lose interest in sponsoring foreign workers because of longer waits and higher costs.

I would rather see the Labor Department look at where the shortages actually are and keep the exemption in those areas, he said. We can give US workers a fair shot and still make sure patients get the care they need, Amatorio added. The Labor Department must first review the comments it receives before issuing a final rule. If approved, the final rule will set when it takes effect and explain how the changes will be implemented.

The public may submit comments on the proposal until January 19, 2027. Schedule A remains available under current rules.

Meanwhile, US Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito said in a media interview that his office is investigating several large companies over alleged abuse of visa programs for foreign workers. D'Esposito accused some employers of hiring foreign workers while setting aside qualified Americans. He said the Trump administration, working with Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling, wants American workers to get the first chance at vacant jobs.

It is not anti-immigration, it is putting American workers first, he said, denying allegations that the administration's move is racist or anti-immigrant.