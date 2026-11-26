New Liquid I.V. research shows 46% of Australians are regularly underhydrated due to work and travel, not just heat. See how everyday habits impact health.

Research commissioned by Liquid I.V. exposes a significant disconnect between Australian health awareness and actual daily behavior, revealing that while 93 percent of citizens recognize hydration as very or extremely important, 46 percent regularly end their days underhydrated at least a few times each week. The world's number one powdered electrolyte hydration brand highlights that this deficit is not primarily driven by extreme heat, but by the mundane demands of modern life, including busy workdays, travel, and managing family responsibilities. This widespread gap suggests that despite high theoretical knowledge, practical execution of daily water intake remains a critical challenge for the nation.

Habits Outweigh Heat in Water Intake

Although Australia is entering its summer season, experts emphasize that heat is no longer the sole indicator for staying hydrated, as the data shows Australians are almost three times more likely to forget to drink water during colder weather at 40 percent compared to hot weather at 14 percent. This seasonal misconception leads many to treat hydration as a summer-specific task rather than a year-round wellness necessity, contributing to the fact that only 22 percent of people associate tiredness with dehydration. Instead of relying on consistent intake, 63 percent of Australians depend on thirst and dark-colored urine as their primary signals that they need to drink more water, a reactive approach that often results in chronic low-level dehydration.

Also read BFP Probe Reveals Private Vehicle Blocked Fire Truck in Manila Blaze Response

Work Routines Disrupt Daily Wellness

The daily grind presents the most significant barriers to adequate fluid consumption, with busy workdays identified as the top hydration blind spot for 38 percent of respondents, followed closely by running errands at 35 percent. Additional lifestyle factors such as long commutes at 23 percent and travel at 29 percent further fragment routine water intake, proving that hydration struggles are embedded in the structure of ordinary schedules. Compounding this issue, a quarter of the population admits to not carrying a water bottle at all, indicating a fundamental lack of preparation for maintaining hydration levels during these high-distraction periods.

Expert Views on Daily Behavioral Gaps

Jacqueline Alwill, an Accredited Nutritionist, notes that the findings demonstrate Australians are struggling to integrate hydration into everyday habits, pointing out that answering emails, traveling between appointments, and managing family duties are the primary moments where water consumption is forgotten. Gaurav Raisinghani, CEO of International Expansion at Wellbeing Collective, Unilever, reinforces this perspective by stating that while knowing hydration matters is common, remembering to actually hydrate is the real challenge. He explains that the gap occurs in everyday life rather than just on the hottest days or during intense workouts, underscoring the need for solutions that fit seamlessly into routine activities.

Advertisement

Retail Expansion and Product Innovation

To address these widespread behavioral hurdles, Liquid I.V. has extended its availability into national retailers to make everyday hydration more accessible, responding directly to consumer demand for convenient solutions. The brand has established new automated production capabilities to support distribution through Coles and independent grocery retailers serviced by Metcash, including Drakes, while maintaining partnerships with existing retailers such as Chemist Warehouse, Costco, WHSmith, Relay, 7-Eleven, and Amazon. This strategic expansion aims to ensure that scientifically formulated hydration products are visible and easy to obtain during the moments when people are most likely to neglect their fluid intake.

Regional Differences and Global Mission

Hydration habits vary significantly across the country, with South Australians facing the highest hurdle as 44 percent report that a busy workday is when they are most likely to forget to drink water, the highest result of any major state. Liquid I.V. claims its breakthrough Sugar-Free range provides clinically proven, longer-lasting hydration compared to water alone, helping users stay hydrated for up to four hours. Beyond commercial goals, the company highlights a global mission to elevate human and planetary vitality, having donated 81 million sticks for hydration aid and contributing more than 1 percent of its turnover through partnerships to organizations expanding access to clean water.