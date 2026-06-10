Lionel Messi Scores in Return to Action, Argentina Beats Iceland 3-0

Lionel Messi scored within minutes of making his return from an injury scare as Argentina beat Iceland 3-0 in their final World Cup warm-up in Auburn, Alabama on Tuesday.

AUBURN — Lionel Messi scored within minutes of making his return from an injury scare as Argentina beat Iceland 3-0 in their final World Cup warm-up in Auburn , Alabama on Tuesday.

Messi started on the bench as the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is eased back to fitness after exiting Inter Miami's 6-4 win over Philadelphia with muscle fatigue on May 24. He was joined on the sidelines at the start by Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister as Lionel Scaloni named an experimental line-up in front of an 88,000 capacity crowd.

Messi is set to feature in his sixth World Cup and allayed fears he may not be ready for the start of the tournament in a supreme 20-minute cameo. Argentina begin their defense of the World Cup against Algeria on June 16 before also facing Austria and Jordan in Group J. Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Iceland should have taken the lead inside the first few minutes when Mikael Egill Ellertsson blasted over with the goal gaping. Instead the three-time world champions took an early lead. Advertisement Iceland could only partially clear a goalmouth scramble inside their box and the ball broke to Strasbourg defender Valentin Barco to fire into the bottom corner.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the international friendly match between Argentina and Iceland at Jordan-Hare Stadium on June 09, 2026 in Auburn, Alabama. PHOTO BY TODD KIRKLAND/ GETTY IMAGES/ AFP Nico Paz failed to make the most of his chance to shine in Messi's absence and wasted a big chance to make it 2-0 before half-time when his powerful hit was repelled by the face of Iceland goalkeeper Elias Olafsson.

Fernandez and Mac Allister were introduced among five Argentine changes at the break. Lautaro Martinez was another to make his entrance at half-time and twice hit the post when he should have doubled Argentina's advantage. The expectant crowd had to wait until the final quarter for Messi to make his appearance. With his first involvement, Messi's brilliant pass played in Martinez, who was wiped out by Olafsson as he chipped the ball wide.

Messi made no mistake by slotting in his 117th international goal on his 199th cap. He was involved again for Argentina's third goal as Messi's pass fed Rodrigo De Paul, who squared for Thiago Almada to tap in





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