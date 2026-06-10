Lionel Messi Could Make Comeback in Iceland Friendly Amid World Cup Controversies

The 38-year-old Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi, is edging closer to fitness as he prepares for the World Cup, which starts on Thursday. Messi, who drove Argentina to their third World Cup crown in Qatar four years ago, has not featured in his country's buildup games but could make an appearance in the Iceland friendly. Meanwhile, the biggest-ever World Cup, taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, has been dogged in the lead-up by numerous controversies, including the Somali referee's refusal of entry and his subsequent removal from FIFA's list of referees for the competition.

Lionel Messi was set to feature on Tuesday as reigning champion Argentina played its final warm-up game for a World Cup overshadowed by off-field distractions.

The legendary attacker, now 38, drove Argentina to their third World Cup crown in Qatar four years ago and is feeling his way back after injuring a hamstring playing for Inter Miami in late May. Messi has not featured so far in his country's buildup games but could make an appearance in the Iceland friendly. The biggest-ever World Cup, taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, has been dogged in the lead-up by numerous controversies.

Somali referee Omar Artan said the 'biggest dream of my life' had been ripped away after he was turned back at the US border and then dropped from FIFA's list of referees for the competition. The Somali government advisor confirmed that Artan had the right papers and visa





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Lionel Messi World Cup Iceland Friendly Controversies Referee's Refusal Of Entry FIFA's List Of Referees

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