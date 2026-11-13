LinkedIn Expert Catherine Fisher On Networking Strategies To Beat AI Hiring

Career experts including LinkedIn vice president Catherine Fisher and Indeed strategist Matt Berndt reveal effective professional networking tactics to navigate automated screening tools and secure job offers in a digital-first market.

Automated rejection emails and artificial intelligence chatbot interviews have become standard hurdles for modern job seekers, making professional networking an essential tool for career advancement. Catherine Fisher, vice president of communications at LinkedIn, emphasizes that building meaningful connections sets candidates apart from the hundreds of applicants who submit resumes through automated screening systems without receiving a response. Fisher states that networking provides a distinct competitive edge that cannot be replicated by online applications alone.

Strategic Networking Through Digital Platforms

The shift toward remote work during the pandemic fundamentally altered how professionals interact, with Zoom meetings and Slack communications replacing many face-to-face exchanges. Rekius McGee, a twenty-four-year-old marketing and communications job seeker, notes that limited in-person interactions during his education hindered his natural ability to form connections. McGee attended virtual job fairs and utilized platforms like Handshake to reach college alumni and recruiters, maintaining contact with interviewers even after unsuccessful attempts to secure employment.

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McGee actively monitors the career boards of professionals he has contacted, often asking for a preliminary review of his qualifications before submitting a formal application. He asks these contacts to evaluate his suitability for specific roles, demonstrating a proactive approach to building a professional circle. This strategy helps candidates navigate the opaque process of digital hiring by leveraging personal relationships to ensure their applications receive human attention.

Building Relationships Before Asking For Help

Many job seekers make the critical error of treating networking as a transactional interaction rather than a long-term relationship building exercise. Matt Berndt, head career strategist at job-matching platform Indeed, advises against reaching out to contacts only when immediate assistance is needed. Instead, Berndt suggests initiating conversations by seeking specific career advice or industry insights that allow the contact to share their professional experience.

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For example, a candidate working in product marketing for technology might ask a contact in consumer goods about the similarities and differences between the two sectors. This approach allows both parties to engage in a meaningful exchange without the pressure of an immediate job request. Berndt notes that such interactions give contacts the opportunity to get to know the candidate, laying the groundwork for future professional support.

Communication Best Practices For Professionals

When initiating contact with potential professional allies, brevity and clarity are paramount to securing a response. Nisha Chittal, chief of staff at the news website Vox, receives numerous messages from individuals seeking employment and advises against sending lengthy introductions that lack a clear call to action. Chittal states that tight, succinct messages with a brief introduction and specific request are far more likely to result in a coffee meeting or a phone call.

Chittal warns against vague inquiries about upcoming opportunities that match a candidate's general qualifications, as this places too much burden on the recipient. She recommends asking specifically whether a contact knows of openings for a defined position or has insight into a particular role. Long emails detailing a candidate's entire background often fail to convey the specific help being requested, making it difficult for busy professionals to determine how they can assist.

Long Term Impact On Career Development

The integration of artificial intelligence in recruitment processes has increased the volume of applications employers must review, making human referrals increasingly valuable. While online platforms have simplified the submission process, they have not solved the challenge of visibility in a saturated market. Career experts agree that maintaining relationships and providing value to contacts is more effective than cold applications in breaking through automated filters.

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Professionals who engage in consistent, genuine networking are better positioned to receive insider information about job openings and company cultures. This approach not only improves the chances of landing a role but also helps candidates make more informed decisions about their career paths. As hiring technologies evolve, the human element of professional relationships remains a critical differentiator for successful job seekers.