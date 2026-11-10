Linda Noskova Advances to WTA Finals Semi‑Finals after Upset of Coco Gauff

WTA Finals in Indian Wells see former Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova defeat Coco Gauff 6-3 6-3, securing a spot in the semi-finals while Jessica Pegula beats Marta Kostyuk to keep her semi‑final hopes alive.

At the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, former Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova stunned world number one Coco Gauff by winning 6-3 6-3 in group stage match one to secure her place in the tournament's semi‑finals.

Noskova Exploits Gauff's Serve Breaks to Win Group One

Noskova, seeded eighth, capitalised on Gauff's erratic serving to break her four times in the first set. She followed up with an early break in the second set, then finished the match with her ninth ace of the evening. The win guarantees Noskova a spot in the semi‑finals and shifts the balance of the group.

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Pegula Reclaims Semi‑Finalist Position with Victory over Kostyuk

American Jessica Pegula, who had lost to Gauff in her opening match, recovered to defeat Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-2 7-5. Pegula's first‑set break pattern forced Kostyuk into a chaotic second set, but she managed to seize control by breaking late and holding the decisive points.

Group One Pressure Mounts as Gauff and Pegula Vie for Final Spot

The outcomes leave Gauff and Pegula battling for the last remaining semi‑final berth from the group. Gauff's earlier defeat keeps her campaign alive, but the hard‑to‑predict nature of her game will test Pegula's concentration.

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Impact on WTA Finals Standings and Future Matches

With Noskova and Pegula each earning two wins, the group standings become crucial for determining the semi‑final qualifiers. Gauff's performance against Noskova shows her resilience, but the next match will decide whether she can still secure a place among the last four competitors in the tournament.

Conclusion: Semi‑Finals Will Feature a Surprising Upset and Established Contenders

The WTA Finals produce a mix of expected and unexpected outcomes, with Noskova's victory over a top‑seeded rival and Pegula's red‑eye recovery indicating that the remaining matches will remain fiercely contested and unpredictable for tennis fans worldwide.