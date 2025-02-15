LiLi Cantonese Cuisine Grand Opening at LaVie Resort & Casino

LiLi, a new Cantonese restaurant, officially opened its doors at LaVie Resort & Casino on January 27, 2025, offering guests an authentic dining experience with classic dishes and a vibrant celebration.

LILI, a premier Chinese dining establishment specializing in authentic Cantonese cuisine, has officially opened its doors on the fifth floor of LaVie Resort & Casino. Featuring the culinary expertise of skilled chefs from Malaysia, China and Hong Kong, LiLi presents a menu of classic Cantonese dishes crafted with the freshest ingredients, live seafood and top-quality meats. Guests can look forward to an exceptional dining experience that stays true to the rich traditions of Cantonese cuisine.

Beyond exquisite food, LiLi boasts an extensive selection of fine wines from its cellar. For those seeking a more intimate dining experience, the restaurant features five private rooms available for reservation, each offering a unique ambiance. On January 27, 2025, LiLi made a spectacular debut with a grand launch that blended culture, cuisine, and celebration. The night began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially unveiling this premier destination for upscale Chinese dining. Guests indulged in an opulent atmosphere, savoring masterfully crafted Cantonese dishes from a special Lunar New Year menu.A standout moment of the evening was the Yusheng (prosperity salad) toss, a vibrant tradition symbolizing abundance and good fortune. Guests were captivated by a dynamic Mandarin singing band, a charismatic Mandarin-speaking host, and a special appearance by the God of Fortune mascot. The event was a resounding success, drawing a vibrant mix of media personalities, travel industry leaders, and banking professionals. Engaging in a lively trivia game, attendees earned exclusive food vouchers, inviting them to return and indulge in LiLi's exceptional culinary offerings.





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cantonese Cuisine Lili Restaurant Lavie Resort & Casino Grand Opening Culinary Experience

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LILI: A New Era of Cantonese Cuisine Arrives at LaVie Resort & CasinoLILI, a premier Chinese dining establishment specializing in authentic Cantonese cuisine, has officially opened its doors on the fifth floor of LaVie Resort & Casino. Guests can look forward to an exceptional dining experience that stays true to the rich traditions of Cantonese cuisine. Beyond exquisite food, LiLi boasts an extensive selection of fine wines from its cellar.

Read more »

Prepare to be transformed in Chameleon bar and resto at LaVie Resort and Casino ManilaStep into a world where every visit evolves into an unforgettable experience. Chameleon, the newest bar and resto concept at LaVie Resort and Casino Manila, redefines versatility with its unmatched duality — your go-to coCee and tea sanctuary by day, and an electrifying bar by night.

Read more »

Tag Resort Coron recognizes Philippine Navy for exemplary serviceTAG Resort Coron, in a ceremony held on January 22, 2025 at the Philippine Navy Headquarters, awarded a Certificate of Recognition to the Philippine Navy for their swift response during a medical emergency at the resort in December 2024.

Read more »

Okada Manila redefines Extraordinary as a 6-Time Forbes 5-Star ResortUnparalleled Excellence Continues as The Retreat Spa Secures Its Third Consecutive 5-Star Recognition Manila, Philippines (February 12, 2025) – Okada Manila continues to redefine extraordinary as it upholds its Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star Integrated Resort distinction for the sixth consecutive year.

Read more »

Deadly Fire at Busan Resort Construction Site Kills SixA fire broke out at a resort construction site in Busan, South Korea, killing at least six people. About 100 workers evacuated, while 90 firefighters battled the blaze. Six were hospitalized in cardiac arrest and later died, while seven others sustained minor injuries.

Read more »

OKADA Manila Secures Sixth Consecutive Forbes 5-Star Integrated Resort RatingOKADA Manila proudly maintains its Forbes 5-Star Integrated Resort distinction for six consecutive years, solidifying its position as the Philippines' premier luxury destination. The Retreat Spa also celebrates its third consecutive Forbes 5-Star Rating, showcasing its commitment to exceptional wellness experiences.

Read more »