Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) confirms free parking for LRT-2 passengers at Legarda Station starting May 25, 2026

The free parking service will be available only to LRT-2 passengers, with drivers needing to retrieve a ticket from the station attendant and validate it at their alighting LRT-2 station.

Free parking will soon be available at the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) Legarda Station. The service is expected to open on May 25, 2026, and will operate similarly to the Santolan Station parking lot.

Starting Monday, it will be open daily, from 4am to 11:30pm. The free parking service will be available only to passengers of the LRT-2. Drivers will need to retrieve a ticket from the station’s attendant, then have it validated at their alighting LRT-2 station—specifically, at the Passenger Assistance Office. Parking overnight is also prohibited, and slots are obtained on a first-come, first-served basis.

The parking area entrance is specifically located along the Legarda Station Access Road. Exiting vehicles will also need to pass through there to return to Legarda Street. A representative from the LRTA also confirmed that the lot can accommodate 20 cars





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Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) Legarda Stat Free Parking LRT-2 Passengers Drivers Ticket Validation Alighting LRT-2 Station Passenger Assistance Office Legarda Station Access Road Exiting Vehicles Accommodate 20 Cars Time Of Writing General 50% Fare Discount On The LRT-2

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