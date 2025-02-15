Ligao City's Rice Puto Makapuno: A Culinary Tradition Facing Challenges

This article explores the cultural significance and economic importance of rice puto makapuno in Ligao City, Albay, Philippines. It highlights the vendors' dedication to this traditional treat while also addressing the challenges they face due to inflation, road construction, and a lack of government support.

In the heart of Ligao City , Albay , Philippines , a culinary tradition thrives along the lined stalls of Barangay Paulog. Here, vendors prepare and sell rice puto makapuno , a delicacy that combines the soft texture of rice cakes with the rich, creamy sweetness of makapuno, a prized variety of coconut. This local treat is more than just a snack; it's a testament to the city's cultural heritage and a source of livelihood for generations of families.

Hilda Napire, a 66-year-old vendor who has been selling rice puto makapuno for 17 years, recounts how this business sustained her family and allowed her to send her children to school. She emphasizes that selling these rice cakes is a vocation, a way to preserve Ligao's culinary identity for both locals and tourists. Richard Mirabete, a jeepney driver, shares a similar sentiment. Despite facing hardships due to inflation and rising fuel costs, he considers rice puto makapuno a cherished reward for himself and his son, a small indulgence they can afford after a long day's work.However, the vendors face challenges. Soaring prices of raw ingredients and ongoing road construction in Barangay Paulog have significantly impacted their sales. They lament the lack of government assistance despite the construction's negative effects on their businesses. Maria Jeil Rillo Martinez, owner of Alda's rice puto makapuno, believes that providing vendors with resource assistance and training in food handling would greatly improve their livelihoods and the quality of their products. Martinez's shop is a pioneer, utilizing makapuno as a filling instead of the traditional sweetened coconut meat. This innovation stems from her mother's research, which significantly increased makapuno production through tissue culture techniques, propelling Albay to become the world's leading makapuno producer in 2010





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rice Puto Makapuno Ligao City Albay Philippines Culinary Tradition Vendors Makapuno Coconut Food Innovation Cultural Heritage Inflation Road Construction Government Assistance

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DA slashing anew 'Rice-for-All' prices, MSRP for imported riceLatest Philippine news from GMA News and 24 Oras. News, weather updates and livestreaming on Philippine politics, regions, showbiz, lifestyle, science and tech.

Read more »

Rice prices drop at Quezon City marketQuezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte (R) joins Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque and Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. during their

Read more »

Government Officials Monitor Rice Prices at Quezon City MarketTrade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte joined a price monitoring activity at the Commonwealth Market, reflecting the government's policy to control rising rice prices.

Read more »

Mandaue City Residents See Relief as Rice Prices DropRice prices in Mandaue City, Philippines, have dropped to as low as P5 per kilogram, bringing relief to residents struggling with inflation. The decrease is attributed to lower costs from suppliers and is not directly linked to the government's Rice-for-All program, which is still pending implementation. The price reduction is expected to benefit consumers and ease the financial strain.

Read more »

Metro Manila Mayors Pledge Support for Affordable Rice DistributionMetro Manila mayors committed to supporting the Department of Agriculture's (DA) efforts to expand its affordable rice distribution network, ensuring vulnerable communities have quick access to reasonably priced staple food. The DA met with the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to discuss strategies for distributing National Food Authority (NFA) rice stocks. The program, called 'KADIWA ng Pangulo's Rice-for-All', offers NFA rice at P38 per kilogram, targeting low-income households. The DA aims to clear existing rice stocks to make room for the upcoming harvest in February.

Read more »

NFA Still Holds Off on Rice Releases Despite Food Security EmergencyDespite declaring a food security emergency on rice earlier this week, the National Food Authority (NFA) has yet to release any rice stocks from its warehouses. The NFA administrator stated that there have been no reports of released NFA rice since the declaration. The emergency declaration allows the NFA to sell its buffer stocks to the public in an effort to curb soaring rice prices. The NFA has over 730,000 sacks of milled rice available for release and is coordinating with local government units (LGUs) for the distribution.

Read more »