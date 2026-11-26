Life sciences real estate on the Chinese mainland is shifting toward labs and GMP facilities, with 23.8 million sq m tracked across seven leading markets.

A new report titled Life Sciences: From Lab to Landscape examines how the rapid growth of the life sciences industry is creating a distinct, specialist real estate sector across the Chinese mainland's leading innovation clusters. The report finds that biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical technology companies are moving beyond conventional offices and standard industrial premises into purpose-built laboratories, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities and integrated research campuses.

The findings point to a structural shift in how life sciences occupiers choose space. Although these buildings require higher specifications and greater capital investment, the report notes that they also benefit from longer leases, stronger tenant retention and more resilient occupancy.

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Why Life Sciences Demand Is Reshaping Lab Space

Life sciences real estate demand on the Chinese mainland is driven by national innovation policy, an ageing population, rising healthcare expenditure and expanding research and development (R&D). Together, these forces have made life sciences one of the mainland's most strategically important growth sectors.

The 15th Five-Year Plan identifies biotechnology, biomedicine and biomanufacturing as strategic emerging industries. The report also tracks the scale of the sector, noting that the value of the biotech industry on the Chinese mainland rose from RMB 1.59 trillion in 2021 to an estimated RMB 2.31 trillion in 2026, an increase of more than 45%.

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As companies move from research to commercial production, their property requirements follow a relatively predictable lifecycle. Early-stage developers typically need laboratories, while companies approaching commercialization require pilot facilities and GMP production space. This progression is what the report describes as the driver of demand across the sector.

Cluster Concentration and Market Pricing Trends

Demand for life sciences space remains concentrated in seven leading markets: Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Suzhou and Wuhan. The report says these cities together form an increasingly integrated national innovation network.

Occupiers rank access to universities, hospitals, talent, venture capital and regulatory support above occupancy costs alone. Within the Greater Bay Area, the report identifies Hong Kong as an emerging gateway that connects international capital, clinical research and regulatory capability with the research and manufacturing strengths of Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

Clinical activity is reinforcing this demand. Annual drug clinical trial registrations on the Chinese mainland more than doubled, rising from 2,386 in 2019 to 5,215 in 2025, as companies move more products from discovery toward commercialization.

Supply is now available at scale. Cushman & Wakefield tracks around 23.8 million sq m of life sciences space across 31 main clusters in the seven leading markets. Pricing remains competitive, with nearly 80% of this space achieving rents of RMB 1.0-2.0 per sq m per day.

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Retrofits, ESG Priorities and the Rent Outlook

Developers and investors are repositioning older offices, research parks and industrial buildings into laboratory and innovation space. Where floor loading, ceiling heights and utility capacity allow, the report says retrofitting can shorten delivery times, lower development costs and reduce embodied carbon.

The energy intensity of laboratories has placed ESG performance at the center of investment decisions. The report lists operational resilience for uninterrupted research activity among the key priorities shaping these decisions.

A pipeline of new supply in several cities is expected to keep rents flat or soften in most markets in the near term. This would give occupiers access to purpose-built space on favorable terms. Of the 27 near-term cluster assessments in the report, 26 point to stable or lower rents.

The report concludes that life sciences real estate on the Chinese mainland is evolving from a specialist niche into an institutional asset class. Over the coming years, the report argues that success will depend less on adding space and more on specialized operations, clear sector positioning and the ability to support occupiers as they progress from research to commercial production.