Life Expectancy: A Global Trend with Regional Variations

This article explores global life expectancy trends, highlighting the factors contributing to increased lifespans worldwide. It delves into regional disparities, examining the Philippines's position within East and Southeast Asia. The text also discusses the demographic dividend and its implications for the Philippines's economic future.

The sudden and heartbreaking passing of legendary culinary entrepreneur Margarita Arañeta Forés at 65 years old has once again made us contemplate our own mortality, or what we refer to as our ' life expectancy .' According to the United Nations, global life expectancy at birth has averaged 73.3 years for both sexes in 2024. This represents a significant increase from the 1950s, when life expectancy was a mere 46.4 years. The world has made remarkable strides in extending human lifespans.

Today's higher life expectancy is attributed to several factors, including improved access to healthcare and medicine, advancements in infrastructure and transportation, better food and nutrition, and increased emphasis on diet and exercise. Additionally, peace and political stability have played a crucial role in contributing to longer lives. As a result, the global population has surged to 8.2 billion in 2024. One of the most notable demographic trends is the rapid growth of the population aged 65 and older, driven by declining fertility rates in wealthy nations such as the United States, France, China, Japan, and Russia.The countries boasting the highest life expectancies are Hong Kong (85.63 years) and Japan (84.85 years), leading the pack. However, a longer life expectancy does not necessarily translate to better health and well-being for everyone. Stress levels are on the rise globally due to work-related pressures, inflation, conflict, crime, and climate change-induced disasters. Mental illness is also prevalent, with an estimated 970 million people worldwide affected by conditions like anxiety and depressive disorders, according to the World Health Organization. In East and Southeast Asia, the Philippines ranks 12th out of 14 selected countries with a life expectancy of 69.95 years for both sexes, lagging behind Singapore's 83.86 years. Other countries with even shorter life expectancies include Laos (69.23 years) and Myanmar (67.10 years), both grappling with armed conflict and political instability.Despite the relatively low life expectancy, the Philippines benefits from one of the region's youngest demographics, with individuals between the ages of 10 and 24 comprising an estimated 30 percent of the population. This demographic dividend presents an economic advantage, as a younger workforce, increased consumer spending, and higher productivity contribute to growth. The country's average population growth rate in 2024 stands at 1.89 percent, projected to decline to 1.73 percent by 2054, according to the UN World Fertility Report. This indicates the Philippines's ability to replace its aging population more effectively than other nations.The Philippines has immense potential to emerge as a middle-income country by 2030, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of $1 trillion, leveraging its unique demographic situation





