Licensure Examination for Teachers: Christel Surita Ranks 10th, Inspires Others with Disabilities

Christel Surita, a visually impaired teacher, ranked 10th in the Licensure Examination for Teachers in the elementary level. She hopes to be an example and inspire other people with disabilities not to give up on their dreams.

She wanted to be a teacher and she stopped at nothing to reach her dream. In 2026, that dream is fulfilled. With a rating of 92.80 percent, Christel Surita is among those who ranked 10th in the Licensure Examination for Teachers in the elementary level.

Christel hopes to be an example and inspire other people with disabilities not to give up on their dreams. Other achievers also in the Top 10 in the elementary level are the following: Friences Cortez, 5th Place, University of Iloilo Justine Fontanillas, 8th Place, Iloilo Science and Technology University - Miag-ao Jerald Loyola, 10th Place, Northern Iloilo State University Concepcion CampusIn the secondary level, four graduates of West Visayas State University made it to the Top 10: Nicole Macainan, 5th Place Vincent Christopher King, 7th Place Keith Jabaybay, 8th Place Zhyra Joy Lorenzo, 10th PlaceWVSU got a 100 passing rate in the exams. —John Sala GMA Regional TV New





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Licensure Examination For Teachers Christel Surita Visual Impairment Iloilo State University Of Fisheries Science A West Visayas State University Top 10 Achievers

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