The Liberian-flagged tanker Gas Husky sank in the Black Sea near Bulgaria. All 19 crew members were rescued after the vessel carried 3,400 metric tons of LPG.

A liquefied petroleum gas tanker named Gas Husky sank off the coast of Bulgaria on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The incident occurred in the Black Sea, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation by local authorities. Bulgaria's defense ministry confirmed the sinking of the Liberian-flagged vessel, which went down approximately 50 miles east of the town of Byala.

Gas Husky Tanker Incident Details

The Gas Husky transmitted a distress signal shortly before disappearing from radar screens. According to the defense ministry, the motor vessel vanished from detection shortly after midnight. At 08:02 local time, or 06:02 GMT, the emergency beacon activated, signaling that the ship had sunk. The vessel was operating inside Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone at the time of the disaster.

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Transport ministry officials reported that the tanker was carrying 3,400 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas when it went down. This significant cargo load raises environmental and safety concerns for the region. The exact cause of the sinking remains unclear, as does the current condition of the sunken tanker. Investigators have not yet released findings regarding why the vessel failed.

Crew Members Successfully Evacuated

All 19 crew members aboard the Gas Husky have been successfully evacuated and are safe. Officials confirmed that the seafarers were rescued from the life raft and transported to an air base in the town of Varna. The rapid evacuation ensured that no lives were lost in this maritime accident. Authorities have not yet disclosed the nationalities of the crew members or their specific conditions.

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The Greece-based management company responsible for the Gas Husky did not immediately respond to requests for comment. This lack of immediate statement leaves many operational details unanswered. The manager's silence contrasts with the rapid official response from Bulgarian government agencies. Further information regarding the vessel's maintenance and last known location is pending.

Black Sea Shipping Security Concerns

This sinking follows a wave of maritime incidents in the region that have raised alarms about regional stability. On Monday, November 16, 2026, a cargo ship carrying wheat sank about 40 nautical miles off the same stretch of coast. That vessel was reportedly attacked by at least one drone. The proximity of these two events highlights the dangers facing commercial shipping in these waters.

Maritime security firm Diaplous reports that at least 17 vessels have been attacked off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania since mid-July. These attacks have resulted in more than 20 seafarers being missing and feared dead. The incidents are seen as part of the widening conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Black Sea has become a critical route for Ukrainian grain exports.

Ukraine is one of the world's largest exporters of grain. The ports in the Black Sea have faced constant fire from Russian forces since the invasion began. This conflict has turned a vital commercial artery into a high-risk zone. International shipping companies are closely monitoring the situation for any further disruptions to global supply chains.

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The sinking of the Gas Husky adds to the growing list of maritime disasters in the region. It underscores the vulnerability of commercial vessels operating near active conflict zones. Security experts warn that the situation could worsen as the conflict continues. The international community is watching these developments closely.

Authorities continue to investigate the precise circumstances surrounding the loss of the Gas Husky. Investigators are examining weather data, navigation logs, and potential hostile actions. The outcome of this investigation will determine future safety protocols for the region. Until then, caution remains the primary directive for all maritime traffic in the area.

The rescue of the 19 crew members is the most positive outcome of this tragedy. Their safe arrival in Varna provides a reprieve for their families and colleagues. However, the loss of the vessel and its cargo remains a significant economic blow. The environmental impact of the spilled LPG is still being assessed by experts.

As the search and rescue operation concludes, attention shifts to the ongoing security threats. The Black Sea remains a hotspot for geopolitical tension and maritime conflict. The international shipping industry must adapt to these changing risks. Future incidents may require more robust security measures and diplomatic efforts.