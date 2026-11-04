LG Philippines Unveils 2027 AI Home Appliances

LG Philippines launches its 2027 AI-powered home appliance lineup, featuring smart WashTowers and refrigerators, aiming to enhance Filipino household efficiency.

LG Philippines officially introduced its newest suite of artificial intelligence home appliances on Wednesday, signaling a strategic push to deepen its market presence in the country. The South Korean technology giant presented this next generation of devices, which are scheduled to arrive in retail stores in 2027, during its first-ever home solutions dealer summit.

AI Technology Reduces Chore Time

Nakhyun Seong, president and managing director of LG Electronics Philippines, stated that the 2027 product lineup reflects a commitment to bringing advanced Korean technology directly to Filipino households. He emphasized that the design philosophy centers on making technology useful rather than complicated, allowing devices to operate quietly in the background.

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This approach aims to help families spend less time on domestic chores and more time together. The new appliances utilize proprietary technologies and artificial intelligence to learn user habits, thereby simplifying everyday tasks and improving overall efficiency for users across the nation.

New WashTower and Refrigerator Models

Among the key products showcased during the event was the LG 25/20-kg WashTower, a stacked washer and dryer combination designed for space-saving efficiency. The company also highlighted the 10-kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, which is equipped with AI Dry technology to optimize the drying process for different fabric types.

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In the refrigeration category, LG introduced the 20.5-cubic-foot Fit and Max French Door Refrigerator. This model features a specialized drawer and a Craft Ice Maker, utilizing inverter technology and artificial intelligence to monitor and adapt to users' usage patterns for enhanced energy efficiency.

Smart Cooking Solutions Unveiled

Expanding its smart kitchen offerings, LG also presented the NeoChef Smart Inverter Convection Oven. This appliance includes advanced cooking functions that leverage technology to simplify meal preparation. The device represents the company's broader effort to integrate artificial intelligence into various aspects of home management.

These new products are designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the home ecosystem. By focusing on intelligent features, LG aims to reduce the manual effort required for laundry, food preservation, and cooking, aligning with its goal of creating a better home experience for families.

Dealer Partnerships Drive Access

Changhee Doh, home solutions product director for LG Electronics Philippines, acknowledged the critical role that dealer partners play in the company's strategy. He noted that these partners are essential in helping Filipino consumers discover and understand technologies that make daily life easier and more convenient.

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LG Philippines plans to continue working closely with its dealer network to ensure that these latest technologies remain accessible and relevant to local consumers. The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between advanced innovation and practical household needs, ensuring that the benefits of artificial intelligence are widely available in 2027.