Leyte District Office Continues Public Assistance Despite Romualdez Suspension

The Leyte 1st District congressional office maintains essential medical and educational aid services for constituents following the 90-day suspension of former speaker Martin Romualdez by the Sandiganbayan. This ensures that vital government support for hospital and school expenses remains uninterrupted.

The congressional district office for Leyte's 1st District continues to provide essential public assistance services to local residents, ensuring that government support remains accessible despite the legal challenges facing the area's former representative. House Committee on Higher and Technical Education Chairman Jude Acidre confirmed on Sunday that district office personnel are actively handling constituent requests and coordinating with relevant government agencies to deliver these critical services.

Acidre, who serves as the Tingog Party-list representative, emphasized that the administrative machinery of the office is fully operational and dedicated to serving the community. The office continues to receive inquiries from residents seeking help with various basic needs, including medical treatments and educational costs, which the staff is currently processing with urgency.

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Legal Suspension of Former Speaker Does Not Halt Aid

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez is currently facing a 90-day suspension imposed by the Sandiganbayan court. This disciplinary action is linked to a plunder charge that alleges he amassed P7.4 billion in ill-gotten wealth through government infrastructure projects. Despite this significant legal setback and his temporary removal from legislative duties, the operational focus in his home district remains on citizen welfare.

The suspension by the high court does not automatically dissolve the administrative functions of the congressional district office. According to officials, the local staff members are continuing their duties independently, ensuring that the pipeline of assistance for vulnerable families remains open and functional during this period of legal uncertainty.

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Assistance For Medical And Educational Needs Remains Priority

Jude Acidre stated that the primary concern is the continuity of service for the citizens of Leyte. He noted that many families in the district have long relied on Congressman Martin Romualdez's office for help with hospital expenses and the costs of their children's education. The priority now is to ensure that these citizens continue to be served and that their immediate needs are met without disruption.

The lawmaker highlighted that public service must not be interrupted, particularly for families facing financial hardship. He asserted that if anyone needs assistance for medical treatment, education, or other basic necessities, there should always be someone they can turn to within the district office framework.

Coordinated Efforts With Government Agencies Ensure Support

District office personnel are actively coordinating with appropriate government agencies to facilitate the delivery of aid to those in need. This collaborative approach ensures that requests for assistance are not only received but are also processed through the proper channels to secure benefits from national programs.

Acidre reiterated that their primary goal is to ensure that no fellow citizen in Leyte is left behind. He confirmed that the office continues to accept requests and is working diligently to coordinate with various government bodies to assist those who have applied for support during this suspension period.

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Commitment To Uninterrupted Service In Leyte District

The confirmation of ongoing operations sends a clear message to the residents of Leyte's 1st District that their representative's legal issues will not hinder the delivery of government services. The administrative team remains committed to upholding the duty of public service, ensuring that the community continues to receive the support it relies on for healthcare and education.

As the 90-day suspension proceeds, the Leyte district office stands ready to handle any further influx of requests. The focus remains squarely on the welfare of the constituents, maintaining the status quo of assistance while the legal proceedings against Martin Romualdez continue in the Sandiganbayan.