Lexus Philippines Teases Fully Electric ES Sedan with Cryptic Social Media Post

Lexus Philippines hints at the imminent launch of a fully electric Lexus ES sedan via a cryptic Facebook teaser, supported by the Department of Energy's inclusion of the model in its official EV list. Expected to be the ES350e, the sedan features a 74.7 kWh battery, 221 hp, 268 Nm torque, and an estimated range of 494 km. This would become Lexus's second BEV locally, rejoining the EV market after the UX300e's discontinuation.

Lexus Philippines has ignited anticipation among electric vehicle enthusiasts with a cryptic teaser posted on its official Facebook page. The Japanese luxury automaker shared a nine-second video showcasing a sleek vehicle fascia that closely resembles the latest generation of the Lexus ES sedan.

The caption, "In the Quiet, There's Power," followed by "Soon-for those who know where to look," suggests an imminent local launch. This speculation is bolstered by the Department of Energy's recent inclusion of a fully electric Lexus ES in its roster of recognized electric vehicles, indicating regulatory approval for the model's entry into the Philippine market. If the teaser indeed points to the ES, industry watchers anticipate the arrival of the ES350e variant.

Preliminary data from the DOE listing reveals key specifications: the midsize luxury sedan is expected to be powered by a 74.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering 221 horsepower and 268 Nm of torque. On a single full charge, the estimated range stands at an impressive 494 kilometers, making it a compelling option for long-distance travel within the archipelago.

This potential launch aligns with Lexus's recent product strategy in the region, having introduced the new IS sedan in May 2026 across three variants. Analysts speculate that the ES lineup could expand further with the possible introductions of the ES500e EV and the hybrid ES350h.

The arrival of a fully electric ES would also mark a significant step in Lexus's electrification journey locally, as it would become the brand's second battery-electric vehicle in its current portfolio, filling the gap left by the quiet discontinuation of the UX300e. While Lexus Philippines has yet to announce an official launch date or detailed specifications, the teaser campaign signals a confident move into the growing EV segment.

The brand's focus on sedans underscores its commitment to offering diverse electrified options beyond SUVs. Enthusiasts and prospective buyers are advised to stay tuned for further updates as Lexus promises more information soon. This development also highlights the increasing support for electric vehicles in the Philippines, with government agencies like the DOE playing a pivotal role in facilitating approvals and infrastructure planning.

The potential ES350e, with its substantial range and performance metrics, could accelerate consumer adoption of premium electric sedans in the country. As the automotive landscape shifts toward sustainable mobility, Lexus's move positions it competitively against other luxury brands eyeing the Southeast Asian market. More details are expected in the coming weeks, and automotive media will closely monitor any official announcements from Lexus Philippines





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Lexus Electric Vehicle Es350e Lexus Philippines Department Of Energy EV Launch Luxury Sedan

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