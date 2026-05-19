Lexus GS-F, RC-F vehicles affected in service campaign for low-pressure fuel pump issue

The Department of Trade and Industry Consumer Protection Group launched a special service campaign for 63 Lexus GS-F and RC-F vehicles due to a potential issue with the low-pressure fuel pump. Toyota Motor Philippines submitted the notice; authorized dealers will notify owners and coordinate repairs once replacement parts become available.

The Department of Trade and Industry issued a public advisory for a service campaign for 63 Lexus GS-F and RC-F vehicles, addressing a potential issue involving the low-pressure fuel pump .

Toyota Motor Philippines submitted the notice, affecting four units of GS-F produced between November 4, 2015, and January 22, 2016, and 59 units of RC-F manufactured between September 24, 2014, and October 13, 2020. Lexus will provide free replacement of the low-pressure fuel pump to affected vehicle owners as part of the campaign.

Affected owners are encouraged to immediately verify their vehicles' inclusion in the campaign through the official Lexus service portal, and authorized Lexus dealers will notify clients and coordinate repairs once replacement parts become available





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Lexus GS-F Lexus RC-F Low-Pressure Fuel Pump Service Campaign Department Of Trade And Industry Toyota Motor Philippines Consumer Protection Group Authorized Dealers Replacement Parts Dashboard Warning Indicators Engine No-Start Conditions Sudden Vehicle Stalling Road Accident

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