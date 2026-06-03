Lexus Cancels LF-ZC Electric Vehicle Project in Strategic Review

Lexus has officially canceled its next-generation LF-ZC EV project, originally intended as a catalyst for future electric models, as part of a broader company review. The automaker reaffirms its commitment to battery electric vehicle development despite the cancellation, which follows the launch of the TZ SUV and coincides with a shift in luxury branding strategy.

A report from Nikkei Asia has confirmed that Lexus has officially canceled its next-generation electric vehicle project, the LF-ZC . The LF-ZC was first revealed at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show , where it was promoted as a catalyst for future Lexus electric vehicle s; its name stood for Lexus Future-Zero-emissions Catalyst.

There had been speculation that this concept would eventually lead to a fully electric IS model, but that will not occur. A spokesperson for Toyota, Lexus's parent company, stated that the cancellation was part of a company-wide review of vehicle development projects. The spokesperson clarified that canceling this specific project does not indicate that the company has abandoned developing next-generation battery electric vehicles. This review follows shortly after Lexus introduced its first three-row electric SUV, the TZ.

The automaker had begun exploring manufacturing innovations with the LF-ZC, such as gigacasting and new battery technology, which may still influence future development. It remains uncertain how Lexus's more recent concepts, like the six-wheeled LS and a two-door Coupe Concept shown at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, fit into this revised strategy.

Additionally, Lexus has repositioned the Century brand as Toyota's new luxury flagship. Amid these changes, the fully electric LFA concept appears safe from cancellation, as it is part of a special project called 'The Trinity' alongside the GR GT and GR GT3. Lexus joins other major automakers, including Ford and Honda, in overhauling their electric vehicle plans after incurring significant losses and canceling entire lineups





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